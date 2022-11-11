Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday the 'most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL,' says former Browns OL Joe Thomas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
Browns OT legend Joe Thomas calls out Colts for ‘egregious’ Jeff Saturday hire
Legendary Cleveland Browns OT Joe Thomas criticized the Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday as NFL players remain divided on issue. Over a decade after a successful “Suck For Luck” campaign in Indianapolis, the Colts are making another drastic decision that could shape the outcome of their season.
WISH-TV
10x Pro Bowler Joe Thomas says Jim Irsay hired ‘drinking buddy’ as Colts head coach
(WISH) — Former NFL player Joe Thomas does not appear to be a fan of the head coaching change made by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, calling the situation “egregious.”. Thomas, an offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns from 2007-17, made 10 Pro Bowls in 11 seasons. He’s...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
NBC Connecticut
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Yardbarker
The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10
Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
Cowboys favored to beat Vikings in Minneapolis this week
Dallas gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter and lost to the Packers on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Former NFL lineman Joe Thomas rips Colts' Jim Irsay for Jeff Saturday hiring
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas is the latest person to call out Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts. And he did not hold back. At all. "It was the most egregious thing I have ever seen in the NFL, and I went 1-31 in my last years in the NFL."
Jeff Saturday Leads Colts to Win in First NFL Game as Head Coach, Fans Can’t Believe It
Jeff Saturday has done the impossible. Entering Sunday’s game with absolutely no coaching experience at the NFL or college level, the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach has won his first game. Fans are going absolutely ballistic. Saturday coached the Colts to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders...
Jeff Saturday Reveals Colts' Injuries vs. Raiders
New interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled three Indianapolis Colts players out for this sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Joe Thomas Rips Colts Interim Decision, Calls It 'Egregious'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has inspired a lot of surprise and outrage across the NFL this week. But no one has ripped Colts owner Jim Irsay as strongly or as eloquently as former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas. Appearing ...
Look: Joe Thomas' Old Comment On Jeff Saturday Is Going Viral
When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich in favor of Jeff Saturday, former All-Pro lineman and NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas was among the most disgusted with the move. When you hire your drinking buddy to be the head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life to the commitment, the lifestyle and the experience that it takes to be an NFL coach, any coach, much less the head coach of the Indianapolis football Colts. You have got to be kidding me that this is something that Jim Irsay, and Jeff Saturday who's not blameless for accepting the job, could have talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts at this juncture of the season.
Comments / 0