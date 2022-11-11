Read full article on original website
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Navy
After racking up five touchdowns through the first half, taking a 35-13 halftime lead, Notre Dame struggled mightily through the final two quarters. Navy scored a late touchdown to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 35-32. But the Irish held on for the win. Below is every quote from Marcus...
abc57.com
Former Notre Dame Defensive Lineman on the Irish's season
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Former Notre Dame Defensive End and current Baltimore Ravens Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver talks with Kickoff hosts Allison Hayes and LeVon Whittaker. They touch on Notre Dame's defense -- how Weaver became a coach and the rookie season of former Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton.
Marcus Freeman poised to take Notre Dame higher than Brian Kelly ever did
Think back all the way to 2010. Notre Dame football had just come off a season in which they went 6-6 and fired head coach Charlie Weis. They hired up-and-coming Cincinnati head coach Brian Kelly to steer the ship back to the promised land. Kelly would have the Fighting Irish...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position
Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
Northwestern football gets lone 4th-quarter score in wild semifinal win over Notre Dame
The Northwestern and Notre Dame football teams combined for 36 points in an action-packed third quarter of their District 11 Class 3A semifinal on Thursday night. But, in the fourth quarter, the points fest settled down and the Tigers scored the only touchdown of the final 12 minutes to book a trip to the district championship game.
wsjmsports.com
Niles new football field finally completed
Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory
(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
Triton is enjoying the ride through the 3A playoffs: HSOT Postgame
Triton football coach Ben Penny joined the HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show to discuss his team's run to the third round of the 3A playoffs as a 28-seed.
CBS Sports
Semi-truck crashes into bus carrying Illinois high school hockey team, leaves at least 15 injured
At least 15 people were injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Warsaw, Ind. on Saturday night. The bus was carrying the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, which had just left a game in nearby Culver, Ind. At least three people are critically hurt...
WNDU
Saturday Morning Spotlight: Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Celebrity Paranormal Investigator Corbyn Bentley and Lucy the haunted doll joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Bentley not only grew up in the Michiana area, but it’s also where his passion for ghost hunting started—specifically at the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole. Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
