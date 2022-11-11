Read full article on original website
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
CBS Sports
Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Virginia Cavaliers are 1-5 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Pitt at noon ET Nov. 12 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong throws pick-six on first two snaps vs. Pitt
Saturday’s game vs. Pittsburgh did not get off to a positive start for Virginia. Virginia has lost five of its last six games, but three of those games were decided by three points or fewer. So there was some reason for optimism that the Cavaliers could pull off an upset at home vs. the Panthers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game
Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
streakingthelawn.com
What the 30-point loss to Pitt tells us about the UVA Football program
The team was 3-6 and the expectations were low. Somehow, the Virginia Cavaliers managed to leave us speechless once again. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 merely seconds into the game after the first two plays from scrimmage resulted in Brennan Armstrong pick sixes. There was no way that this Virginia team would claw its way back after that. It was already over.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Backyard Brawl Sequel
Join us as the Pitt Panthers take on West Virginia.
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Pitt
The Backyard Brawl will be one of the key non-conference matchups on Friday night as West Virginia looks to extend its winning streak over Pitt to six games. The Mountaineers took care of business in the season-opener by defeating Mount St. Mary's 76-58 despite an extremely slow start offensively. West Virginia's defense played with tremendous energy and effort, holding the opposing Mountaineers to an 18-point first half.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Hilariously Trolls Pitt After Blowout Win
Following an 81-56 victory over the Pitt Panthers, the WVU Men’s Basketball team took to Twitter to celebrate the win. In a hilarious turn of events, those in charge of the social media page decided to take a good jab at the Panthers. Honestly, whoever decided on this deserves a raise.
Men's Basketball v. Pitt - First Half Photo Gallery
At the half in Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers lead the Pitt Panthers 47-36. Catch up on the first half action here.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Weather: Gloomy, soggy weekend continues with some snow on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have moved out of the region, but a wave of low pressure is keeping a chance of rain and even rain/snow or lake effect snow showers in the forecast at times through mid-afternoon Sunday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosFIRST ALERT: None.AWARE: Scattered rain/snow showers develop later tonight through early Sunday afternoon.Much colder air invades tonight dropping lows into the lower to mid-30s with highs struggling to reach 40 most days this next week!Those highs will be nearly 10-12 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. The Steelers game will be very chilly with winds also gusting around 20 mph at times. Monday stays dry but a chance of a rain/snow shower or some flurries sneaking back in Tuesday through Thursday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
lbmjournal.com
At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Pittsburgh
When it comes to staying in Pittsburgh, budget hotels are a great way to save money without compromising on comfort or amenities. Some of these Hotels in Pittsburgh even have gyms and on-site restaurants. Many offer excellent customer service as well. Budget hotels in Pittsburgh are located near the airport and close to popular areas, so you can easily access them from your destination.
