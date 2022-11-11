Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: Vanderbilt loss begs wondering if Wildcats' past success was a mirage
The last time Kentucky lost to Vanderbilt, it was 2015. Vandy bested the Wildcats, 21-17, in a game where Kentucky gave up a pair of touchdowns to uncovered Commodores receivers. The Wildcats headed into that game in a 5-year bowl drought, hoping to sneak out 6 wins and reach even a lower-tier bowl.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football 2022 live stream (11/12) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, November 12, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 24 Kentucky is 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-6, 0-5. The Wildcats won...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. It was an ugly one...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clark Lea, crying during postgame interview, reacts to Vanderbilt beating Kentucky
Vandy’s 26-game SEC losing streak is over, and it came against the Kentucky Wildcats. Vanderbilt defeated UK 24-21 Saturday afternoon in Lexington. Quarterback Mike Wright accounted for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Commodores defense held Will Levis to just 109 yards passing, including 1 interception. Following the game,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops provides further context to comments about coaching changes for Kentucky
Mark Stoops and Kentucky suffered a massively disappointing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington, falling 24-21 at Kroger Field. It ended a 26-game SEC losing streak for the Commodores. The Wildcats entered the game ranked 24th in the College Football Playoff rankings. After starting the year 4-0, they have...
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team ...
Get to Know: Portal Power Gives Duquesne New Look Ahead of Kentucky Showdown
After an impressive season-opening win on Monday night, No. 4 Kentucky is back in action, welcoming Duquesne to Rupp Arena. For the uninitiated, here's all the pre-game information you'll need on the Dukes out of Pittsburgh, as well as some players to watch: Duquesne cruised in its ...
Report: DJ Wagner Expected to Announce Commitment Soon
The running for 5-star prospect DJ Wagner is nearing its end. Travis Branham of 247Sports reported on Friday morning that Wagner, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2023, is expected to make an official announcement for his commitment as early as next week, with the landing destination ...
WKU Athletics
WKU Women's Basketball Signs Two for 2023 Class
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two for the 2023 class. Neveah Foster of South Bend, Indiana and Mackenzie Chatfield of Auckland, New Zealand have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for WKU. "We're so excited for Neveah...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
fox56news.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
wklw.com
Eagles, Bulldogs and Pirates Battle for State Middle School Football Titles
* Good Luck to the Johnson Co 6th Grade Football Team in the Championship Game vs. Northern Pulaski. The Game will be played at 1 PM at Great Crossing in Georgetown. Good Luck to the Eagles. * Also Good Luck to the Lawrence Co 8th Grade Football Team and the...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards
Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner …. A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
bccolonels.com
BCHS Marching Band Placed First In State
The Bourbon County marching band won first place in the state when they performed on Saturday night, October 29th at EKU. They started working on their performance last spring and after a long process and hard work, they got it perfect. Some people might not know this, but most people start the band in sixth grade, so most have played for many years.
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
