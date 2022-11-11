ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. It was an ugly one...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

November College Basketball Roundup #1

Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
LEXINGTON, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Women's Basketball Signs Two for 2023 Class

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two for the 2023 class. Neveah Foster of South Bend, Indiana and Mackenzie Chatfield of Auckland, New Zealand have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for WKU. "We're so excited for Neveah...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jelly Roll at the Country Music Awards

Cuts for confidence: Lexington organizations partner …. A local organization and hair school is serving foster children and families — with scissors and clippers. It’s called the Waymaker Project just like the saying “if there's a will there's a way. The Sunrise Children's Services will provide care and hope for families and a beauty school to provide the tools to make it happen.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
LEXINGTON, KY
bccolonels.com

BCHS Marching Band Placed First In State

The Bourbon County marching band won first place in the state when they performed on Saturday night, October 29th at EKU. They started working on their performance last spring and after a long process and hard work, they got it perfect. Some people might not know this, but most people start the band in sixth grade, so most have played for many years.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy