Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Comedian Threatens to Shred $11,000 if David Beckham Goes Ahead with Qatar World Cup Deal
British comedian Joe Lycett has given soccer star and gay icon David Beckham an ultimatum: Drop your multimillion-dollar deal as an ambassador of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, or £10,000 goes in the shredder. Lycett said he would donate the cash—worth around $11,800—to charities that support queer people in soccer if Beckham ditched his ambassadorial role, which is reportedly netting the star around $11.7 million. Lycett explained that while Beckham was the first soccer player to do photoshoots with gay magazines and speak openly about his LGBT fans, Qatar is one of the worst places on the planet to be...
Watch: AC Milan star copies Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring
Cristiano Ronaldo might not be starting every game for Manchester United anymore but the 37-year-old is still having an impact on his peers from around the globe. Ronaldo has scored three goals so far this season and after two of them, he has ditched the classic ‘si’ celebration and instead opted to intertwine his fingers above his chest and close his eyes.
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
Clash Against Atalanta Will Be Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi’s 250th In Serie A, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is set for his 250th Serie A match on the bench when his side face Atalanta tomorrow. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 46-year-old is set to reach the milestone in the clash at the Gewiss Stadium, Inter’s final competitive match of 2022 before the World Cup break.
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Argentina is the favorite to win this group, so the real narrative is, who comes in second? Mexico and Poland will likely battle for that spot, though Saudi Arabia is no slouch as an opponent. Robert Lewandowski leads a strong Poland side, while El Tri has the potential to go far in the tournament, especially with a rowdy fan base in tow. Meanwhile, the Saudis have confidence heading into Qatar after winning their Asian qualifying group and tying the United States in a September friendly — can they pull off a group stage upset?
Iran World Cup Preview: Amid Turmoil, Veteran Squad Aims High in Qatar
Team Melli nearly got out of a group with Spain and Portugal four years ago, but it’ll be up against more than just tough opposition in Qatar.
World Cup 2022 briefing: squads take shape as Qatar kick-off looms
Our daily rundown will be available through the tournament, but here is a taster to set the scene with barely a week to go
Argentina Pick Julian Alvarez For Their World Cup Squad
All of the World Cup squads have been announced now for all the nations competing for the ultimate glory in football. Manchester City will have plenty of players travelling to Qatar leaving Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Stefan Ortega and Sergio Gomez as the only senior players staying at home. Argentina...
France adds Thuram for World Cup, Disasi replaces Kimpembe
Marcus Thuram was handed the last spot in the France squad that will defend its World Cup title in Qatar while the uncapped Axel Disasi was also called up on Monday after Presnel Kimpembe had to pull out. The French soccer federation said Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Thuram, 25, had been...
Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona
Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home. The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.
Mancini hands Fagioli a first Italy call-up and Chiesa returns
Roberto Mancini has handed a first international call-up to Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in his latest squad while recalling Federico Chiesa after his return from a long-term injury. Fagioli did well on loan at Cremonese last season and has been in fine form for Juventus in recent games. The...
