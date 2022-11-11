Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Virginia Tech eyes 3-0 start with William & Mary up next
The theme in many college basketball games this time of year is the hammer versus the nail. But it’s rare
Johnson City Press
Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia
The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a xx-xx victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Christiansburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech is considering adding more student housing. Town officials support the proposal. Housing developers don’t.
The Student Life Village looks like a grand place for Virginia Tech students to live. Space for 5,000 residents. Restaurants and recreation facilities within walking distance. Expansive green spaces and even a chapel for relaxation and quiet reflection. Bike paths and walking trails. Buildings that run on renewable energy. A rescue squad.
WSLS
Christiansburg surges to a 35-7 win over Abingdon
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Despite having two of its field goals blocked in the first half, Christiansburg found its stride in the second half to beat Abingdon 35-7. The Blue Demons advance to the Region 3D semifinals where they will host Staunton River.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Blacksburg mom in need of double lung transplant for son
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lori Hooper is a busy mom and school cafeteria worker. As she dishes up lunch for the students, Hooper is happy to tell you about her own pride and joy, her 16-year-old son, Christopher. “He lights up my world. When he gets up in the morning,...
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Nicole’s local impact: Tracking rain, wind and possible severe storms Veterans Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Nicole - as of early Friday morning - is a tropical depression located just to our south. That does not change any of the expected impacts to our area. Let’s break it down in detail below. Timing. Nicole’s outer bands of rain have already arrived...
WSLS
Satanic Temple to host movie night at Bedford County high school
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A flier advertising a family movie night is causing a stir in Bedford County. Not because of the movie itself, but because of who is hosting the event and where it will take place. June Everett is the director of the Afterschool Satan Club for...
WDBJ7.com
Q99 switching to Christmas music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
WSLS
Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires
This tornado warning has expired. A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin. It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m. At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
NRVNews
Hall, Debra Stump
Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
Franklin News Post
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
wfxrtv.com
Probable flu cases prompt school closures in Craig and Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Health, it is likely going to be a pretty significant flu season. Flu and flu-like illnesses have caused some schools to temporarily close, but experts say there are steps people can take to reduce their risk. Ellen Fischer...
Comments / 0