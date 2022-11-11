ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia

The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a xx-xx victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Christiansburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
Virginia Tech is considering adding more student housing. Town officials support the proposal. Housing developers don’t.

The Student Life Village looks like a grand place for Virginia Tech students to live. Space for 5,000 residents. Restaurants and recreation facilities within walking distance. Expansive green spaces and even a chapel for relaxation and quiet reflection. Bike paths and walking trails. Buildings that run on renewable energy. A rescue squad.
Christiansburg surges to a 35-7 win over Abingdon

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Despite having two of its field goals blocked in the first half, Christiansburg found its stride in the second half to beat Abingdon 35-7. The Blue Demons advance to the Region 3D semifinals where they will host Staunton River.
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Satanic Temple to host movie night at Bedford County high school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A flier advertising a family movie night is causing a stir in Bedford County. Not because of the movie itself, but because of who is hosting the event and where it will take place. June Everett is the director of the Afterschool Satan Club for...
Q99 switching to Christmas music

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
Hall, Debra Stump

Our dear mother, Debra Jean Stump Hall, sadly passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 53. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Debra was preceded in death by her grandma, Nadene Stump. Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Shelby Farris; father, Chuckie Fugur; beloved husband, John Hall; sister, Barbara Cook; daughters, Alisha Perry and Brittany Clemons; son, Justin Stump; step-sons, Henry Hall and Luke Hall; and step-daughter, Stephanie Hall.
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
