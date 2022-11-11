Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
wild941.com
She’s Not A Billionaire But Tampa Radio Dj Has A Winning Powerball Ticket
We all waited for the Powerball drawing last night and were shocked that there was going to be a delay. According to the Multi State Lottery Association the drawing was delayed because participating lottery had issues processing sales. Well, this morning the numbers have been released and they are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. Did you match any of these numbers? It’s always important to check you tickets! Just because you didn’t win the full $1.9 billion, doesn’t mean you are walking away with nothing. Many people are have been hitting anywhere from $50K to $1M. Someone in Tampa actually won $1M from the Last Drawing. Was it you? Check Here.
Bay News 9
Nicole brought heavy rainfall to Tampa Bay, Nicole caused headaches at Tampa airport and Rays decline $13M option on OF Kevin Kiermaier
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers will be off and on today with some breaks of sun. Highs top off in the low 80s. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos. Around Tampa Bay. 1. Nicole brought heavy rainfall, strong...
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide increases around Tampa Bay
November 12, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide update, toxic algal blooms have increased around Tampa Bay. Samples collected in Manatee County and the mouth of Tampa Bay now show medium concentrations of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - with low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. The FWC also reports fish kills and respiratory irritation due to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide forecast map, created in conjunction with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, predicts variable movement “with net southern transport in most areas over the next 3.5 days.”
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Flight to Tampa diverted after ‘unruly’ passenger found with box cutter, officials say
A Tampa flight was diverted to Atlanta after an passenger was found with a box cutter, according to officials.
fox13news.com
Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
Tampa attorney launching database to help veterans in financial distress
For Tampa attorney Steven Berman, simply saying 'Thank you for your service' just wasn't enough. He had to find a way to show that gratitude.
fox13news.com
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76
Plant HS and USF Graduate Leo Gallagher Known for Smashing Watermelons with a Sledgehammer
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
