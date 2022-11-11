ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 key recruits Texas football could lose to TCU after this weekend’s loss

Texas football missed a huge opportunity to get some serious momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class this weekend when it hosted the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Austin. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian could’ve put some really nice finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class roughly one month ahead of signing day had they defeated TCU at home on Nov. 12.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 key injured Texas football players ahead of TCU game

What looks to be the most important home conference game of the season for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian has arrived on Nov. 12. Texas is set to host the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in primetime in Week 11.
AUSTIN, TX
995qyk.com

Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly

Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers

November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

She’s Not A Billionaire But Tampa Radio Dj Has A Winning Powerball Ticket

We all waited for the Powerball drawing last night and were shocked that there was going to be a delay. According to the Multi State Lottery Association the drawing was delayed because participating lottery had issues processing sales. Well, this morning the numbers have been released and they are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. Did you match any of these numbers? It’s always important to check you tickets! Just because you didn’t win the full $1.9 billion, doesn’t mean you are walking away with nothing. Many people are have been hitting anywhere from $50K to $1M. Someone in Tampa actually won $1M from the Last Drawing. Was it you? Check Here.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide increases around Tampa Bay

November 12, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide update, toxic algal blooms have increased around Tampa Bay. Samples collected in Manatee County and the mouth of Tampa Bay now show medium concentrations of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - with low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. The FWC also reports fish kills and respiratory irritation due to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide forecast map, created in conjunction with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, predicts variable movement “with net southern transport in most areas over the next 3.5 days.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay

During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

