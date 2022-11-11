ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

SpartanNation

Staff Predictions: Michigan State vs. Rutgers

After a dreadful four-game losing streak in which they lost each game by double digits, Michigan State football is starting to build a little momentum and has a chance to finish the season strong. The Spartans have won two of their last three games, beating Wisconsin in double-overtime in East...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano discusses Michigan State loss

Rutgers fell to 4-6 today following a 27-21 defeat at the hands of Michigan State. That leaves just two games remaining as the Scarlet Knights cling to faint bowl hopes ahead of games against Penn State and Maryland. After this latest loss, head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to talk about the latest in Rutgers football.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Rutgers

Michigan State clashed with Rutgers at home on Saturday in a game that should have decided which program gets to maintain the rights to the "keep choppin'" phrase they both use so often. Mel Tucker's Spartans came out on top, 27-21, and he dropped his favorite two-word phrase a couple times in his post-game press conference.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

How Tom Izzo landed a historic 2023 recruiting class

Earlier today, all four of Michigan State's 2023 basketball commits sent in their National Letters of Intent, officially signing with the Spartans. As a result, Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo just inked the nation's #3 recruiting class. That's tied for the best finish for Izzo and the Spartans in the 12-year history of the 247Sports team rankings, sharing that honor with the vaunted 2016 signing class. This 2023 class is comprised of five-star PF/C Xavier Booker, four-star PG Jeremy Fears, four-star F Coen Carr, and four-star G/F Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Amazing comeback sends Merrill to 8-Player title game

Trailing at halftime, Christian Wiley threw out conventional wisdom and turned to Merrill wisdom. “I’ve been told for 26 years of coaching that you can’t win in November by throwing the ball, and you can’t win by throwing the ball in the snow,” the Merrill football coach said. “But that’s exactly how we won it.”
MERRILL, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI

