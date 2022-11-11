ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
TheStreet

Why Bitcoin and Crypto Are in Crisis Today

Difficult to ignore these three letters in the last few days. You are probably living on another planet if you haven't seen or heard them in the news. A little catch-up: These letters are the name of a big player in the cryptocurrency industry, a player which imploded overnight. Until...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
ECB Chair: Regulating Crypto Asset Platforms an ‘Interesting Challenge’

With crypto exchange FTX under multiple investigations in the wake of its bankruptcy filing on Friday (Nov. 11), regulators around the world are reevaluating the way they look at digital asset regulation. European Central Bank (EBCB) supervisory board chair Andrea Enria warned that regulating crypto asset providers will be no...
BlockFi Halts Withdrawals in FTX Fallout

In the first major collateral casualty of the collapse of FTX, BlockFi announced via a tweet in the early hours of Friday (Nov. 11) morning that it is pausing client withdrawals and limiting platform activity. Writing that “we are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” the...
