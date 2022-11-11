ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win

When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive

Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Report Card: They’ve Made Failure to Finish an Art Form

Matt Eberflus started his press conference after Sunday's mind-numbing 31-30 loss to Detroit by talking about what a great job the Bears did in the second half against the run. "We ended up getting it 10-10 there at halftime, and I thought it was much improved onthe defensive side of...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss

SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He’s Playing Against Saints

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is coming back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year told media that he will make his return from a pectoral injury in Week 10 as the black and gold host the New Orleans Saints. Watt returned to practice prior to the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deshaun Watson’s Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes the next step in the process of returning to the field, getting the green light to participate in practice Monday. He might start to get some reps with the offense, but the Browns are trying to win the two games before he is scheduled to take the field in December, so Watson's going to take on an important role to help himself get ready while helping the team prepare for their next two matchups - Scout team quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Max Strus Proving He Is A Capable Replacement When Needed

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed. With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11

It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game. With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's...
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview

The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX59

Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

