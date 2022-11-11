Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
Browns blown out 39-17 by Dolphins to fall 3-6 and gash playoff hopes with Deshaun Watson returning to practice this week
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Browns headed into the Dolphins game on Sunday knowing they’d need every victory they could possibly get to hand over a contender to Deshaun Watson, who returns to the practice field this week. But they were unable to build on the euphoria and...
Raiders lose third in row as last-ditch pass by Carr to Adams fails to connect
Matt Ryan got his job back as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the result was a clutch pass from Ryan to Paris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown and a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell’s Gritty Football Team Learns to Win
When key plays had to be made, it was the Detroit Lions who made them in Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears. In the Week 10 contest, the Lions shook off the late-game ugliness that has plagued them. After struggling to win close games, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell made the right moves at the right times to lead the team to its second straight win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Report Card: They’ve Made Failure to Finish an Art Form
Matt Eberflus started his press conference after Sunday's mind-numbing 31-30 loss to Detroit by talking about what a great job the Bears did in the second half against the run. "We ended up getting it 10-10 there at halftime, and I thought it was much improved onthe defensive side of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He’s Playing Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is coming back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year told media that he will make his return from a pectoral injury in Week 10 as the black and gold host the New Orleans Saints. Watt returned to practice prior to the Steelers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deshaun Watson’s Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes the next step in the process of returning to the field, getting the green light to participate in practice Monday. He might start to get some reps with the offense, but the Browns are trying to win the two games before he is scheduled to take the field in December, so Watson's going to take on an important role to help himself get ready while helping the team prepare for their next two matchups - Scout team quarterback.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Gabe Hall, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Max Strus Proving He Is A Capable Replacement When Needed
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Max Strus is making a point to let the team know they can rely on him when needed. With starter Tyler Herro injured, Strus had one of the best games of his career in the victory Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. Strus had 31 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 14 from the three-point line.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game. With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Saturday’s debut
INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe Jim Irsay knew what he was doing after all. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20 in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Matt Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to give the Colts the […]
Comments / 0