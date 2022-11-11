Read full article on original website
POLITICO
About Biden's climate pit stop
Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. President Joe Biden departed Egypt after only three hours Friday, leaving as many questions behind as there were when he arrived. Speaking to a packed audience at the United Nations climate summit, the president said the United States is preparing a...
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe.
CNBC
Biden, slamming Putin's weaponization of fossil fuels, outlines new climate funding pledges
President Joe Biden used a COP27 keynote speech to take aim at President Vladimir Putin Friday, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine must not thwart global efforts to combat climate change. Speaking at the UN's flagship climate summit in Egypt, Biden said the economic disruption caused by Moscow's invasion underlined...
Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
President Biden’s Speech On Climate Change At COP27 Interrupted By Protestors
President Joe Biden of the United StatesOfficial Portrait from White House website. At the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden delivered a speech in which he talked about recent efforts taken by his administration in the fight against climate change, as well as significant new efforts the United States will be engaging in to reassert important leadership in the worldwide, global effort going forward. The White House Briefing Room released a briefing pointing out how President Biden has presided over the most significant domestic climate action taken in the history of the United States, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Each of these has been hailed as an important step forward in efforts against climate change, though Americans themselves are somewhat divided in their reactions.
UN climate talks enter home stretch split over money
COP27 entered its final week Monday with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions. The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their emissions reduction commitments ahead of this year's summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,but with little immediate uptake by nations.
CNET
'It's Abhorrent': Activists Condemn Rise in Fossil Fuel Reps at COP27 Climate Talks
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As world leaders gather in Egypt this week to engage with scientists, nongovernmental organizations, activists and other experts to decide how best to wean society off its fossil fuel dependency, there is one set of guests at the party who are not entirely welcome.
US election outcome unlikely to impact fight against climate change: experts
Despite Republicans' gains in the US midterm elections this week, they are unlikely to knock President Joe Biden's existing climate policies off course, experts say, highlighting the importance of individual state regulations. Nevertheless, around half of the country's states will be led by Republicans after the midterm election. ube/rle/fb/caw
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
New U.S. message on climate change: Make China pay
The U.S. is softening it resistance to paying developing countries for loss and damages suffered from climate change, and it's pointing the finger at China's massive emissions as well.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels will hit record high in 2022
‘Bleak’ findings come from report at Cop27 that notes ‘no sign’ of urgent cuts needed to stop climate breakdown
CNBC
A showdown over climate reparations is brewing — and it will determine the success of the COP27 summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.The new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency follows up on a...
The Jewish Press
UN’s Dangerous Climate Summit
COP27 began on Sunday and I’m following the action. By action, I mean 12 days of mind-numbing meetings, speeches and virtue signaling, spiced up with misrepresentations of scientific research and data. COP stands for Conference of the Parties. The parties in question do not feature beer, dancing and flirting....
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
CNBC
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Radical climate protesters in Portugal storm building, urge economy minister to resign
Hundreds of angry climate protesters took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday, with dozens storming into a building where Portuguese Economy Minister Antonio Costa e Silva was.
What Is COP27? And Other Questions About the Big U.N. Climate Summit
World leaders will meet in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 6 for two weeks of climate negotiations as nations struggle to cut greenhouse gas emissions amid a global energy crisis, war in Europe and rising inflation. (Alanah Sarginson/The New York Times)
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there’ll be a substantial deal to combat climate change. Tens of thousands of attendees, including delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists,...
