President Joe Biden of the United StatesOfficial Portrait from White House website. At the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden delivered a speech in which he talked about recent efforts taken by his administration in the fight against climate change, as well as significant new efforts the United States will be engaging in to reassert important leadership in the worldwide, global effort going forward. The White House Briefing Room released a briefing pointing out how President Biden has presided over the most significant domestic climate action taken in the history of the United States, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Each of these has been hailed as an important step forward in efforts against climate change, though Americans themselves are somewhat divided in their reactions.

2 DAYS AGO