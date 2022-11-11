ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

About Biden's climate pit stop

Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. President Joe Biden departed Egypt after only three hours Friday, leaving as many questions behind as there were when he arrived. Speaking to a packed audience at the United Nations climate summit, the president said the United States is preparing a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

President Biden’s Speech On Climate Change At COP27 Interrupted By Protestors

President Joe Biden of the United StatesOfficial Portrait from White House website. At the 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden delivered a speech in which he talked about recent efforts taken by his administration in the fight against climate change, as well as significant new efforts the United States will be engaging in to reassert important leadership in the worldwide, global effort going forward. The White House Briefing Room released a briefing pointing out how President Biden has presided over the most significant domestic climate action taken in the history of the United States, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Each of these has been hailed as an important step forward in efforts against climate change, though Americans themselves are somewhat divided in their reactions.
AFP

UN climate talks enter home stretch split over money

COP27 entered its final week Monday with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions. The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their emissions reduction commitments ahead of this year's summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,but with little immediate uptake by nations.
CNET

'It's Abhorrent': Activists Condemn Rise in Fossil Fuel Reps at COP27 Climate Talks

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As world leaders gather in Egypt this week to engage with scientists, nongovernmental organizations, activists and other experts to decide how best to wean society off its fossil fuel dependency, there is one set of guests at the party who are not entirely welcome.
The Associated Press

Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
The Independent

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.The new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency follows up on a...
The Jewish Press

UN’s Dangerous Climate Summit

COP27 began on Sunday and I’m following the action. By action, I mean 12 days of mind-numbing meetings, speeches and virtue signaling, spiced up with misrepresentations of scientific research and data. COP stands for Conference of the Parties. The parties in question do not feature beer, dancing and flirting....
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
The Associated Press

Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there’ll be a substantial deal to combat climate change. Tens of thousands of attendees, including delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy