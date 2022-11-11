ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs

Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift

Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
MEMPHIS, TN

