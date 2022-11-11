Read full article on original website
What's wrong with the Warriors? Declining Klay Thompson, dreadful James Wiseman are major part of Golden State's growing problems
They're 4-7 and the only defending champion to ever open the season with an 0-6 record on the road. Stephen Curry looks as brilliant as ever, but the pieces around him are crumbling. Here's why the Warriors have come out so slow — and whether it's time for Golden State...
LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?
A look into Anthony McClelland, who is LeBron James' biological father.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Patrick Beverley's Message To The Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start: "We Have Some Heavy Hitters Coming Back."
Patrick Beverley says his message to the Lakers locker room amidst this terrible start is that they've got some big hitters coming back.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Jaylen Brown attacks Nike after co-founder announces it’ll likely cut ties with Kyrie Irving
When Nike co-founder Phil Knight revealed that the company would likely end its relationship with Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a former Celtics teammate of his appeared to come to his defense. Jaylen Brown criticized Nike on Twitter not long after Knight made the statement. “Since when did Nike care about...
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
LeBron James Urged to 'Retire' Amid Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving
LeBron James has given his support to Kyrie Irving and said his suspension was "excessive," which has led to many to call for the L.A. Lakers star to retire
NBC Sports
KD, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph sequence in win vs. Cavs
Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center. With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.
Andre Iguodala says Memphis Grizzlies players are 'my guys' despite public rift
Every story has two sides, and the one between Andre Iguoalda and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't be more different. Speaking on C.J. McCollum's show, Iguodala, a 18-year NBA veteran, explained how one of his greatest accomplishments is having a great relationship with all of his teammates during his career. That's when McCollum asked about the Grizzlies players.
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
