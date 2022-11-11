ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Taking Credit For Twitter, Facebook & Fox News' Success, Demands CNN Spin-Off

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Though former President Donald Trump’s long-rumored plans of launching a Trump News Network never came to fruition, it seems he’s set his sights on yet another target — longtime foe CNN.

Days after Republicans’ made headlines with their mediocre midterm performance, The Apprentice alum issued a statement not only taking credit for Fox News’ heightened ratings and Facebook and Twitter’s past success but also demanding that CNN create their own conservative wing just for him.

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History,” the previous POTUS wrote in a statement published on Thursday, November 10, “Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion…”

Yet the media wasn’t the only Target of Trump’s Thursday tirades. The former Commander-in-Chief also took aim at his potential 2024 Republican Presidential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slamming his former right-wing ally as “average.”

"NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious," the real estate mogul wrote on Truth Social, reusing his new nickname for the recently-re-elected Florida lawmaker. "An average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.”

While neither Trump nor DeSantis have revealed whether they will be vying for the Oval Office come 2024, both politicians are rumored to have their sights set on the White House, with some speculating that the previous POTUS will announce his campaign early next week.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said while speaking at an Ohio Rally while stumping for newly-elected Ohio Senator, J.D. Vance, on Monday. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”

Source: OK! Magazine

While the specific contents of said announcement have yet to be seen, several sources speculate his upcoming announcement could potentially be a campaign kickoff.

Deadline previously reported on Trump’s recent remarks.

Comments / 558

Jopin Scott
2d ago

I caught a fish, it was this big, who did, I did, did what, caught a big fish, it was big, bigger than big, I caught it bigly, and only I could catch it, who, me, me, what, the big fish, the big fish, bigger than big, the biggest, bigger than biggest, biggestest, the biggestest fish ever, caught by me and only me, because only I and me could catch it, the biggestestest fish, even bigger than biggestest, just me, only me, caught it, caught it bigly, me, me, me, me, me...and the water, the water, let me (who else but me) tell you, the water...it was wet, it was so wet, so so wet, tremendously wet, it was wetter than wet, the water to wet ratio was tremendous, it was so wet, the amount of wet wetness was sacred, it was a sacred wetness, it was so wet they called me Aquaman, I was the first Aquaman, did you know this, the first Aquaman, and the best, better than best, the bestest, the bestest Aquaman...everybody says I'm still the bestest Aquaman, the bestest Aquaman ever!

Reply(51)
391
R. Woods
2d ago

That all he does is take credit for things he had nothing to do with. In his mind he is the most important man in the world, and we all know that isn’t true. LOL!!!!!!!

Reply(10)
222
AP_000786.bd517922fa2e430699115fc90cfb18df.2007
2d ago

He took credit for taking the biggest 💩in the White House he claimed that NO other president could take a bigger jr trump then him it’s always about him getting all the CREDIT 🤣😂🤣😂👍🖕🫵

Reply
144
