Donald Trump Issues Bizarre Statement Taking Credit For Twitter, Facebook & Fox News' Success, Demands CNN Spin-Off

Though former President Donald Trump’s long-rumored plans of launching a Trump News Network never came to fruition, it seems he’s set his sights on yet another target — longtime foe CNN.

Days after Republicans’ made headlines with their mediocre midterm performance, The Apprentice alum issued a statement not only taking credit for Fox News’ heightened ratings and Facebook and Twitter’s past success but also demanding that CNN create their own conservative wing just for him.

“If CNN were smart, they’d open up a Conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in History,” the previous POTUS wrote in a statement published on Thursday, November 10, “Fox only made it because of me, Twitter only made it because of me, and even Facebook is now in the tubes, having lost almost $90 billion…”

Yet the media wasn’t the only Target of Trump’s Thursday tirades. The former Commander-in-Chief also took aim at his potential 2024 Republican Presidential challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, slamming his former right-wing ally as “average.”

"NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the no longer great New York Post (bring back Col!), is all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious," the real estate mogul wrote on Truth Social, reusing his new nickname for the recently-re-elected Florida lawmaker. "An average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations.”

While neither Trump nor DeSantis have revealed whether they will be vying for the Oval Office come 2024, both politicians are rumored to have their sights set on the White House, with some speculating that the previous POTUS will announce his campaign early next week.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said while speaking at an Ohio Rally while stumping for newly-elected Ohio Senator, J.D. Vance, on Monday. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”

While the specific contents of said announcement have yet to be seen, several sources speculate his upcoming announcement could potentially be a campaign kickoff.

