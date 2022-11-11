ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from region final games in Michigan

(Please refresh the page to update the feed) The Michigan High School Athletic Association football region championships are here, meaning more trophies will be handed out tonight. This will be the final Friday night of outdoor football for the season as next week’s semifinals will all be played on a Saturday and the Friday after will be Day 1 of championships inside Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

5 finalists for 2022 Football Player of the Year set after Parker Picot voted in

The final five athletes in the running for the 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award have been determined. Rochester Adams quarterback Parker Picot was selected as the fifth finalist for the award after fans voted him in to the top five in a poll open to the public this week. Of the 13,473 total votes cast since Monday morning, Picot received 6,141 votes to out-pace the other five poll nominees. Walled Lake Western running back Darius Taylor finished second with 3,961 votes while Caledonia quarterback Mason McKenzie finished third with 1,546 votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Grand Valley State football caps perfect regular season with win at Davenport

Undefeated, top-ranked and GLIAC champions is how Grand Valley State University’s football capped the regular season. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, defeated host Davenport University 49-7 in Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale. The victory gave the 11-0 Lakers their 18th GLIAC championship in program history and first since 2016 after going 6-0 in the conference. It also was Grand Valley’s 10th undefeated regular season.
ALLENDALE, MI
The Spun

Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Belleville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Detroit Catholic Central High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BELLEVILLE, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan vs. #22 Michigan basketball predictions for NCAAB 11/11

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan basketball kicked off its season with a 75-56 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne and was led by center Hunter Dickinson, who scored...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

Michigan will put its undefeated record on the line against Nebraska at Saturday. The Wolverines have major goals for 2022, all of which are still ahead of them. Nebraska was without its first-string quarterback, Casey Thompson, last week, and he won’t play against Michigan either. The Cornhuskers were already big underdogs; this news didn’t help matters.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy