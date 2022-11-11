ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’

By John Shipley
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more.

"Yeah, I think that was one of my better games, especially this season," Lawrence said on Wednesday.

"I think you just look at accuracy, decision-making, situational ball, all those things. I think that was one of my better games."

Lawrence finished the game with 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for 235 yards and one touchdown, giving him a passer rating of 109. Lawrence also rushed for 53 yards, a career-high, and his lone turnover-worthy play was a failed pitch that was a group effort in terms of ball-security failure.

Lawrence was tabbed by NFL's Next Generation Stats as the quarterback with the top passing score of the week, ahead of Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts.

For Lawrence, it was the kind of rebound game he needed to show after a poor showing on a national stage in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos in London. And in a much larger sense, the 27-point game was the kind of performance the offense needed after 34 points over the previous two weeks.

"Just as an offense, one of our better games. We were really good. There were some unscouted, unscripted looks that we saw. Just being able to adjust and do the next best thing," Lawrence said.

"That’s what we always talk about in our quarterback room is it’s not always going to be exactly what you think it is. It’s not going to look perfect, but just do the next best thing. I think that’s something we were able to do really well on Sunday, and moving forward, just continuing that. I’m happy with how I played, but it’s kind of in the past now, so we’re moving onto the Chiefs.”

Through nine games, Lawrence has thrown 11 touchdowns to six interceptions (he threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games last year), while also completing 64.3% of his passes for 2,075 yards and a 87.5 passer rating.

Lawrence's numbers are improved across the board in his first year in Doug Pederson's offense. Now, the question is if he can find the consistency that has otherwise evaded him in his first 26 starts.

"There’s been games that he’s done that. There’s been a couple games that he’s really kind of caught fire, he’s taken what the defense has given him and been effective in our offense," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.

"Then there’s been games that he hasn’t performed as well, so you’re trying to eliminate the roller coaster of a season, but it’s going to happen. We just want the consistency, the growth from him that he’s been able to show. As an offense, we need to be more consistent over time. That’s kind of us taking the next step as an offensive unit.”

