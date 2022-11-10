ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Heating Assistance Available

By By Community Action Committee of Pike County
Pike County News Watchman
 5 days ago

The Ohio Department of Development and Community Action Committee of Pike County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for theHEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on Nov. 1, 2022.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider. Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

• Most recent utility bills

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. If you need immediate

assistance with your energy bills, please contact your local Energy Assistance Provider. A list of providers can be found at energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis program must be received by March 31, 2023. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2023. For more information on the programs,visit energyhelp.ohio.gov or call your local Energy Assistance Provider.

Pike County, OH
