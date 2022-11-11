ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigating possible murder

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
KILLEEN, TX
truecrimedaily

Taylor Parker case: Woman convicted of killing pregnant mom sentenced to death

NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Manslaughter Incident Reported in Corsicana

On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.
CORSICANA, TX
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
LORENA, TX

Comments / 0

