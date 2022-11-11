Read full article on original website
Killeen Police investigating possible murder
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
Killeen Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is from a separate segment. Killeen Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon stabbing at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of South Highway 195. One man is dead and another is in custody, according to Killeen PD. Police say...
KWTX
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
fox44news.com
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
KWTX
Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple. Incident. Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48...
Temple police, Texas Rangers conclude critical incident investigation
Law enforcement has concluded an investigation after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-35 while attempting to avoid pursuing officers in June.
Taylor Parker case: Woman convicted of killing pregnant mom sentenced to death
NEW BOSTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was recently sentenced to death for the October 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. On Oct. 3, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, who was found "on the ground, in the living room of the house face down with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house." Parker stabbed and strangled the victim to death before cutting Reagan’s unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, out.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
navarrocountygazette.com
Manslaughter Incident Reported in Corsicana
On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.
Army Criminal Investigation Division offers reward for information in death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a Fort Hood soldier. Sgt. Jesse Cruz died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 13 after leaving Joker's Bar and Grill in Killeen.
fox7austin.com
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Robinson man arrested for indecency with a child
Detectives with the Mclennan County Sheriff's office have arrested a Robsinson man for indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor.
fox44news.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
KWTX
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter remains closed more than two weeks after distemper outbreak
Waco Animal Shelter will remain closed until further notice, more than two weeks after it closed because of a canine distemper outbreak, city of Waco shelter director Trey Buzbee said. The closure, announced Oct. 28 and originally intended to end this past Friday, applies not only to the public surrender...
