How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Apple CarPlay: Everything you need to know
Apple CarPlay beams your phone apps onto your car's display. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Photos might not be the company’s best known service, but it’s a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
WhatsApp Beta users can now use the chat app on multiple phones at once
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there, and although it has historically not played too well with multi-device lifestyles, that has been slowly changing. WhatsApp Web and other desktop versions have been available for years, allowing you to chat on your computer, independently from your phone. The app wants to take it a step further with companion mode, a new option that lets you use a secondary Android device for your WhatsApp instance. After weeks of beta testing this with Android tablets only, the latest WhatsApp beta now allows some to pair secondary phones, too.
You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month
At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
Android 13 update starts on these Asus flagships next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Android 13 may not be as big a visual upgrade as Android 12 was, but that doesn’t take away the excitement of a fresh update hitting your brand-new Android flagship phone. While many major smartphone makers have already outlined their Android 13 release schedules, Asus is the latest brand to join the list. After running a closed Android 13 beta phase spanning a few months, Asus is set to release the stable Android 13 update to its newest ROG and Zenfone flagships from December.
How to set up and use Google Spaces
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Spaces is the company's latest move to win over small teams, startups, and organizations. Instead of creating a separate app, Google built Spaces into Gmail web. Spaces is accessible via Gmail and Google Chat mobile, desktop, and even the top Chromebooks. You can create a group of people, share files, assign tasks, and collaborate seamlessly with others to get the job done. Let's set up a space and check it in action.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
The OnePlus 9 series gets its Android 13 update, just weeks after the open beta began
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The OnePlus 9 series isn't the company's latest smartphones, but they're still very compelling devices today. With a Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM, users have very little reason to switch to something newer. Some impressive discounts from its original price also allows it to rival some of the more budget-friendly phones on the market. Although the phone originally launched with Android 11, users are being treated to Android 13 with OxygenOS 13, and it's rolling out right now.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
Beloved iOS video editor LumaFusion comes to Android and ChromeOS in early access
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been nine full months since LumaTouch announced its well-regarded iOS video editor LumaFusion would be coming to Android via Samsung's Galaxy Store and more than a year since it first promised to bring it to ChromeOS — delivering an app worth using on the platform. While the company has blown past deadlines, it is now showing up, finally, by opening up early access to the app on both new platforms.
