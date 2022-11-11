Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
Draymond Green heaps praise upon Cavs frontcourt: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday’s 106-101 loss to the Warriors included a lot of the same old tropes from a Cleveland vs. Golden State matchup, but there was a new twist at the end. Cantankerous forward Draymond Green heaped praise on Cleveland’s young frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan...
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
37-Year-Old LeBron James vs. 38-Year-Old Michael Jordan Full Comparison
This is a very interesting comparison of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
Stephen Curry beat LeBron James 3 times in the NBA Finals.
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving And Steve Nash As Nets Continue To Win
Kendrick Perkins took a dig at Kyrie Irving ans Steve Nash.
Report: NPBA Eyeing ‘Resolution’ of Kyrie Irving Situation
The players association is hoping for clarity regarding the Nets star’s playing status in the near future.
Report: Lakers Worked Out Three Free Agents With LeBron Out
Los Angeles will be looking for reinforcements with its superstar sidelined.
NBC Sports
Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Being Compared To Giannis Antetokounmpo As The World's Best Player: "Curry Is Better"
NBA fans had a lot to say about a post comparing Curry to Giannis in terms of being the world's best player.
NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic
NBA fans make impossible decision to cut one of four NBA superstars.
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
Kevin Durant has managed to accomplish something that hasn't been done since Michael Jordan.
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are two of the greatest players in Lakers history.
Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting
Following his meeting with the suspended guard, Joe Tsai released a statement of support.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Raptors odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 14
The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors are two teams headed in similar directions as they meet tonight in Little Caesar’s Arena. Toronto has lost two in a row to drop to 7-7 after a hot start, and Detroit has lost three in a row for a 3-11 mark that is tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Milwaukee Bucks ended the longest winning streak in American History
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-104 victory over the Lakers, snapping their 33-game win streak
75 greatest Lakers players: Magic, Kobe and Kareem top the list
Current and former L.A. Times staff members selected the 75 greatest Lakers players as the club prepares for its diamond jubilee.
