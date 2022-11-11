Michigan Matters: The Impact of Election 2022!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - People across Michigan went to the polls Tuesday and cast their votes and when they were counted history made as Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, and the top three elected jobs were retained by incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel.

What does it mean for Michiganders?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sRdK_0j7T86F900
Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett; Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises; and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

The "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Coleman Young II, Detroit City Councilman appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about results and what's ahead for our region.

Democrats won competitive congressional seats as well, putting them at a 7-6 majority of the state's congressional delegation. And voters passed all three ballot initiatives on term limits, voting rights and abortion rights.

Barnett talked about Oakland County voters and offered thoughts about his Republican Party and what's ahead on the heels of Tuesday's outcome.

He also mentioned Republican Candidate John James, who defeated Democrat Carl Marlinga in the 10th Congressional District. Young also talked about James, who he has known for many years.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett; Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises; and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II CBS Detroit

Ilitch,  regent at University of Michigan, talked about the numerous educational jobs voted on Tuesday as well including two UM regent positions which were open and retained by the two Democrats seeking re-election.

Young talked about the impressive young people turn out across the state and how it buoyed Whitmer and Proposal 3. He also talked about the Detroit vote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AINgc_0j7T86F900
John Candless, Co-Founding Member of Michigan Freedom Center; and Marilyn Britten, Commander - Statewide American Legion; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Then it's a celebration of our veterans with Veteran's Day being held this coming week as  John McCandless, a co-founding member of the Michigan Freedom Center, and Marilyn Britten, Commander- Statewide American Legion, appear with Cain to talk about improving the lives of veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgQVV_0j7T86F900
Michigan Freedom Center

McCandless, a retired Toyota executive, helped start the Michigan Freedom Center at Metro Detroit Airport 10 years ago. He talks about how it got started and how it is helping veterans who are traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShULq_0j7T86F900
Michigan Freedom Center Lounge

Britten, the first woman to hold that post, shares insights into veterans across Michigan and services it is helping to provide.

Comments / 17

Guest
4d ago

God help us all! Wait until the lockdowns, guns removal, mask and vaccine mandates come. There is no stopping their communist agenda now!

Reply(7)
10
steveforgovenor2026
4d ago

One side should never have complete control . No checks and balances at that point

Reply(4)
10
