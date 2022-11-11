ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas group looking to bring veteran mental health help to all

By Idolina Peralez
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is Veterans Day — a day to remember those serving and who have served our country. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), reported 511 veterans committed suicide in 2018.

The Warriors Research Institute at Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to serving veterans and their eligible family members throughout Texas by providing resources to support their mental health. They are offering no-cost telehealth treatment to Texas veterans and their families.

“Our veterans do have so many strengths. They’re such an asset to our communities. But it’s also true that there are some common challenges that veterans face,” said Dr. Elizabeth Coe , psychologist at Warriors Research Institute.

Signs to look out for in veterans experiencing mental distress

Doctors at the Warriors Research Institute acknowledged signs of mental illness are often first noticed by family members. They advise those closest to veterans be on the lookout for changes in mood or behavior.

“If you notice that a person is maybe withdrawing more than they typically do, or the opposite, lashing out more than they typically do, that’s often a sign that something is up and that it might be time to ask for help,” explained Dr. Coe.

Challenges veterans face getting mental illness treatment

Veterans face mental health challenges like post traumatic stress or PTSD, symptoms of anxiety or depression, anger issues, substance abuse or relationship issues.

Dr. Coe pointed out that once veterans decided to seek help, they face another set of obstacles.

“Things like transportation, finances, access to a qualified provider, in their community. All of these things can create barriers. There are some internal barriers as well things like stigma, or one’s own beliefs about what it might mean to ask for help,” she said.

Who to ask for help

There are many resources available that have knowledge about treating veterans and veteran family members, in particular. One of those agencies is the Warriors Research Institute. They provide services statewide, so any Texas veteran or family member are welcome to reach out to the organization.

Types of treatments for veterans seeking mental health help

“Here at the Warriors Research Institute, we offer all evidence-treatment. So that means, that the therapies that we’re offering have been tested and the research has been shown over time to be effective for many different types of people and problems, including veterans and the problems they face,” said Dr. Coe.

Some of the type of treatments they offer are cognitive processing therapy or prolonged exposure for PTSD, acceptance and commitment therapy, or the unified protocol.

“And then we also offer some parent skills training therapies, as well,” added Dr. Coe.

Contact the Warriors Research Institute

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

