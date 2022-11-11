Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to back Alejandro Garnacho to score in a Manchester United win
As the curtain temporarily comes down on the Premier League, Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair and thinks Alejandro Garnacho can star for Man Utd at Fulham. Brighton vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Stream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky Sports. Assessing...
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
SkySports
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship
Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
CBS Sports
How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Southampton 3-8-3; Liverpool 5-4-4 Liverpool is 9-1-2 against Southampton since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Anfield. Liverpool won both of their matches against Southampton last season (4-0 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Team news
Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea boss Graham Potter under pressure after fourth consecutive domestic defeat
Chelsea's 1-0 loss away to Newcastle on Saturday means the Blues have now lost their last three Premier League matches. Chelsea manager Graham Potter faces some early pressure as Blues boss after his side were beaten by Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday. Potter has been in the job...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
SB Nation
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
SB Nation
Hull City 1-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Started in the enforced absence of the injured Joe Lumley and, for the most part, did a good job. I wouldn’t fault him for the opener, but he had made an excellent save before that to keep the score at 0-0, flinging himself to his left to keep out a header. After getting caught out when missing the ball at 1-0, presenting Hull with an open goal that they didn’t capitalise on, he looked solid for the rest of the game.
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
Comments / 0