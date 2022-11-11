ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA

Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
ANTIOCH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County

Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area

The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
OAKLAND, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Almanac Online

Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound

As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
MENLO PARK, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA

Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
CONCORD, CA
marinmommies.com

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway

It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
SAUSALITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy