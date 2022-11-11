Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Related
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra
And just like that. "Bam!" Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the latest satellite imagery shows all white, fresh powder in the Sierra thanks to the rain we got in the Bay Area last week.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East Bay
Aquarian Era, Concord’s own New Age Shop, began forming nine years before it opened. The dream came to life at the shop’s April 2018 opening, but the seeds were planted in 2009 when owner and founder Melvin Thompson, had the worst year of his life. Newly diagnosed with diabetes, he simultaneously found himself unemployed and hitting a personal low.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area
The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA
Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
Comments / 0