Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — The prolific voice actor of “Batman,” Kevin Conroy, has died after a battle with cancer, according to Gizmodo citing Warner Bros. Animation.

Many have donned the cloak of DC’s infamous Dark Knight—Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer and George Clooney being among the most famous—but, for many “90s kids,” Batman was Conroy.

Conroy voiced the caped crusader in “Batman: The Animated Series,” a show which ran from Sept. 5, 1992, to Sept. 15, 1995. He most recently returned to the voice in “MultiVersus,” the 2022 fighting game by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

In addition to “Batman: The Animated Series,” he voiced Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman in “The New Batman Adventures” from 1997 to 1999, “Batman Beyond” from 1999 to 2001, “Justice League” from 2001 to 2004 and “Justice League Unlimited” from 2004 to 2006.

He also voiced the character in the animated movies “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993), “Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero” (1998), “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker” (2000), “Batman: Mystery of Batwoman” (2003), “Batman: Gotham Knight” (2008), “Superman/Batman: Public Enemies” (2009), “Superman/Batman: Apocalypse” (2010), “Justice League: Doom” (2012), “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” (2013), “Batman: Assault on Arkham” (2014), “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016), “Batman and Harley Quinn” (2017) and “Justice League vs. the Fatal Five” (2019).

And gamers would recognize him from the 1994 Sega game “The Adventures of Batman & Robin,” as well as “Batman: Vengeance” in 2001, “Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu” in 2003, “Batman: Arkham Asylum” in 2009, “Batman: Arkham City” in 2011, “Batman: Arkham City Lockdown” in 2011, “Injustice: Gods Among us” in 2013, “Infinite Crisis” in 2015, “Batman: Arkham Knight” in 2015, “Batman: Arkham Underworld” in 2016, “Batman: Arkham VR” in 2016, “Injustice 2” in 2017 and “Lego DC Super-Villains” in 2018.