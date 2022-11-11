ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66

By Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Kevin Conroy speaks on stage during Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary at New York Comic Con 2019 Day 4 at Jacob K. Javits Convention… Read More

(WGHP) — The prolific voice actor of “Batman,” Kevin Conroy, has died after a battle with cancer, according to Gizmodo citing Warner Bros. Animation.

Many have donned the cloak of DC’s infamous Dark Knight—Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer and George Clooney being among the most famous—but, for many “90s kids,” Batman was Conroy.

Conroy voiced the caped crusader in “Batman: The Animated Series,” a show which ran from Sept. 5, 1992, to Sept. 15, 1995. He most recently returned to the voice in “MultiVersus,” the 2022 fighting game by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

In addition to “Batman: The Animated Series,” he voiced Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman in “The New Batman Adventures” from 1997 to 1999, “Batman Beyond” from 1999 to 2001, “Justice League” from 2001 to 2004 and “Justice League Unlimited” from 2004 to 2006.

He also voiced the character in the animated movies “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993), “Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero” (1998), “Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker” (2000), “Batman: Mystery of Batwoman” (2003), “Batman: Gotham Knight” (2008), “Superman/Batman: Public Enemies” (2009), “Superman/Batman: Apocalypse” (2010), “Justice League: Doom” (2012), “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” (2013), “Batman: Assault on Arkham” (2014), “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016), “Batman and Harley Quinn” (2017) and “Justice League vs. the Fatal Five” (2019).

And gamers would recognize him from the 1994 Sega game “The Adventures of Batman & Robin,” as well as “Batman: Vengeance” in 2001, “Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu” in 2003, “Batman: Arkham Asylum” in 2009, “Batman: Arkham City” in 2011, “Batman: Arkham City Lockdown” in 2011, “Injustice: Gods Among us” in 2013, “Infinite Crisis” in 2015, “Batman: Arkham Knight” in 2015, “Batman: Arkham Underworld” in 2016, “Batman: Arkham VR” in 2016, “Injustice 2” in 2017 and “Lego DC Super-Villains” in 2018.

A.V. Club

R.I.P. Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of Batman

Kevin Conroy, who spent decades working as the voice of Batman in television, films, and video games, has died at the age of 66. Warner Bros. confirms his death this morning. Conroy first lent his voice to Bruce Wayne and Batman in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series. He would go on to voice the brooding Gotham hero in 15 films, 400 episodes of TV, as well as video games.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle

Watch: Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies. One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC boss James Gunn shares single emoji to mourn Kevin Conroy’s passing

James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
SVG

Batman's Most Famous Voice, Kevin Conroy Passes Away At 66

Batman fans the world over are in mourning today. Kevin Conroy – the actor who has played the character for three decades now – has passed away. Conroy has voiced the iconic character in multiple capacities since 1992, when he was cast as the lead of "Batman: The Animated Series." His instantly recognizable growl left an indelible mark on generations of young fans who tuned into the animated program, and he would go on to reprise the role in animated films such as "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" and even a live-action appearance in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths." In the world of video games, Conroy has reprised his role multiple times, most notably in the beloved "Batman: Arkham" series.
ScreenCrush

Why Kevin Conroy Was the Best Batman

In more than 80 years of history, many different actors have portrayed Batman, and many have them have made meaningful contributions to the character. But as far as we here at ScreenCrush are concerned, one version stands head and shoulders, cape and cowl above the rest: Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Dark Knight on Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Asylum video game series, along with dozens of other movie, TV series, and video game appearances.
