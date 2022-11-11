Veterans Voices 2022: A WGNO Special Report – Honoring Those Who Serve

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In the aftermath of the First World War, Armistice Day began as a tribute to the veterans on November 11th, 1918.

Over the years, in 1938, Armistice Day, became a federal holiday and in 1958, President Eisenhower changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor the veterans of all wars.

From the history of World War II, to ways local organizations are supporting veterans, WGNO is putting the spotlight on the voices of our veterans and ways, the greater community is providing service back to our beloved service members.

This is the WGNO special–Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve.

The Veterans Voices special will air on TV on WGNO 6:30 PM, Friday, November 11 and again on NOLA38 on Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 PM.

