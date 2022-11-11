ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Veterans Voices 2022: A WGNO Special Report – Honoring Those Who Serve

By Christopher Leach
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1TVB_0j7T7A5700

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In the aftermath of the First World War, Armistice Day began as a tribute to the veterans on November 11th, 1918.

Over the years, in 1938, Armistice Day, became a federal holiday and in 1958, President Eisenhower changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor the veterans of all wars.

From the history of World War II, to ways local organizations are supporting veterans, WGNO is putting the spotlight on the voices of our veterans and ways, the greater community is providing service back to our beloved service members.

This is the WGNO special–Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve.

The Veterans Voices special will air on TV on WGNO 6:30 PM, Friday, November 11 and again on NOLA38 on Saturday, November 12 at 6:00 PM.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

WWII Veteran from New Orleans has sense of duty and fashion

Meet Sam Meyer. Well, if you're a New Orleans native, you may already know him. The 98-year-old is the patriarch of the Meyer family, the family that owns Meyer the Hatter in the Central Business District. It's a hat business established in 1894 by Meyer's grandfather. Before he started working at his family business, Meyer served in the United States Airforce during World War II at just 18 years old.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy