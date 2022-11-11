Much like the Badgers the Hawkeyes of Iowa are always punching above their weight but have never been able to punch their way into the truly elite levels of the Power 5. Sure they’ve made it to New Year Six bowl games but when it comes down to it no one puts them in the same category as say Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Clemson, etc. This year has been especially rough for the Hawkeyes as it has been for the Badgers. They’ve already had as many losses more than halfway into this year as they did at the end of last season where they finished with ten wins. Hopefully, for the Badgers, Iowa will have one more loss than last year by Saturday’s end.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO