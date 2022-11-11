Read full article on original website
Recap: Wisconsin defeats Stanford 60-50 in defensive showdown to improve to 2-0
The Wisconsin Badgers won a hard-fought 60-50 game over the Stanford Cardinal at the Brew City Battle in Milwaukee, improving to 2-0 on the season. Wisconsin got off to a strong start, spearheaded by forward Tyler Wahl, who scored on the initial drive before stealing a pass from Stanford big man James Keefe for a dunk, giving the Badgers a 7-2 lead within the first two minutes.
Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Game Thread
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road this week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a battle for the Heartland Trophy. Both of these teams need a victory to keep their small hopes at the Big Ten West alive which should make it all the more exciting. Wisconsin and Iowa...
QUICK RECAP: Iowa takes Heartland Trophy back, from Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4 conference) put on defensive clinic, but succumb to timely defensive and special teams plays by the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 conference), losing 24-10. The Badger defense held the Hawkeyes to 146 offensive yards and sacked Iowa quarterback, Spencer Petras six times. However, the Hawkeyes defense...
Wisconsin’s defensive performance is not enough, as timely plays lead to a 24-10 Iowa victory
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4 conference) put on defensive clinic, but succumb to timely defensive and special teams plays by the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 conference), losing 24-10, forfeiting the Heartland Trophy to Iowa. The two teams have alternated winning the trophy the last four seasons, with each team earning the trophy on their home turfs.
How You Doin’.... Iowa Hawkeyes
Much like the Badgers the Hawkeyes of Iowa are always punching above their weight but have never been able to punch their way into the truly elite levels of the Power 5. Sure they’ve made it to New Year Six bowl games but when it comes down to it no one puts them in the same category as say Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Clemson, etc. This year has been especially rough for the Hawkeyes as it has been for the Badgers. They’ve already had as many losses more than halfway into this year as they did at the end of last season where they finished with ten wins. Hopefully, for the Badgers, Iowa will have one more loss than last year by Saturday’s end.
Wisconsin Football: Keys to Victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Badgers took home our first back-to-back wins of the season last week. Now, they have a chance to earn their first three-win run of the season. Iowa, like Wisconsin, is on a downward slide this year. They’ve got a lot of things to figure out in the new NCAA with NIL, transfer portal, diversified offenses, etc. Both teams are coming into this game with back-to-back wins. Let’s check out what will be Wisconsin’s keys to victory over Iowa.
Speak Your Truth: Iowa Hawkeyes Q&A with Black Heart Gold Pants
Trophy SZN is here as the Badgers will battle the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend in Iowa City. To help gain some insight on the 2022 Hawkeyes we talked with our friends over at Black Heart Gold Pants! Enjoy!. Let’s start from the top. Wisconsin moved on from Paul Chryst for...
