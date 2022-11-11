Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TODAY.com
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Hollywood Hillbillies’ Star Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes Dies at 76
Delores Hughes, better known to Hollywood Hillbillies fans as Mema, has passed away. The reality TV star was 76 years old. Hughes’ family announced her death in a Facebook announcement on Thursday, November 10. “We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the amazing, beautiful, kind soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes,” the family wrote.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Yellowstone’ Is Not a ‘Red-State Show,’ Says Creator Taylor Sheridan
Ahead of Yellowstone’s fifth season premiere, creator Taylor Sheridan is addressing the perceptions that the Paramount Network drama skews conservative. In a new interview with The Atlantic, Sheridan says Yellowstone isn’t a “red-state show.”. “They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears will 'never forget' meeting Kate Hudson
Britney Spears will "never forget" meeting Kate Hudson. The 40-year-old pop star briefly bumped into 'Almost Famous' actress Kate, 43, when they both happened to be in the Dutch capital city of Amsterdam and hailed Kate as her "favourite style person." Alongside various snaps of herself wearing a series of...
WFMZ-TV Online
A ‘Christmas Story’ Story: Did You Know the Movie Already Has Its Own Cinematic Universe?
Some Christmas stories are timeless classics. Ebenezer Scrooge learns the meaning of the holiday by way of ghastly visitors. The Grinch goes from Christmas thief to hero of Whoville. Buddy the Elf spreads Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. And Ralphie Parker yearns for an official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Quavo remembers Takeoff, Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany gets married, and more celeb news
The tragic rap star - was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside Quavo and cousin Offset as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now his uncle has admitted he will "miss" him so much because they did everything together.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild (VIDEO)
The Prohibition-era chapter in the Dutton history was a violent one, as Yellowstone fans can see in the new teaser trailer for 1923, the next prequel series in the hit franchise. Paramount+ dropped the teaser on Sunday, November 13 — a little more than a month before the series’ December...
