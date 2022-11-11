ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneham, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Natick officials vote to remove popular dam

NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
NATICK, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Iconic, funky MBTA Red Line seats get new life as 'Choo-Choo Chairs'

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It’s a pattern any (Charlie) card-carrying Bostonian will instantly recognize. If you stare at the distinct pattern for too long, you may have a flashback to your MBTA Red Line train breaking down under the Park Street station. Coby Unger, an associate instructor at MIT’s...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit and Run

A woman is demanding justice for her son after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts. “I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself & I need the answer. I need justice for my son.” said Crisoly Tejeda.
ACTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
BOXFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

New bus app helps families

TEWKSBURY — As a result of road construction, traffic slowdowns, and accidents, the Tewksbury public schools’ bus network has been encountering more delays than previously experienced. To address this, the district has recently announced the launch of a new bus tracking application for parents and caregivers which will inform them where their student’s bus is on the route.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board reconsiders marijuana license process

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 25, 2022 at town hall to discuss retail marijuana and a potential adaptive reuse of a hotel. Chair Todd Johnson joined remotely. The board approved two National Grid pole petitions at Ipswich Street and East Street. The board voted to...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing

Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
WORCESTER, MA

