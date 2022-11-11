Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
Natick officials vote to remove popular dam
NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
NECN
Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam
The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
WCVB
Iconic, funky MBTA Red Line seats get new life as 'Choo-Choo Chairs'
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It’s a pattern any (Charlie) card-carrying Bostonian will instantly recognize. If you stare at the distinct pattern for too long, you may have a flashback to your MBTA Red Line train breaking down under the Park Street station. Coby Unger, an associate instructor at MIT’s...
Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
NECN
Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit and Run
A woman is demanding justice for her son after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts. “I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself & I need the answer. I need justice for my son.” said Crisoly Tejeda.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
Part of Route 1 in Revere closed after garbage truck crashes into guardrail
REVERE, Mass — All northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere are closed after a garbage truck crashed into a guardrail. Mass State Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 and onto Route 60. All northbound lanes are shut...
homenewshere.com
New bus app helps families
TEWKSBURY — As a result of road construction, traffic slowdowns, and accidents, the Tewksbury public schools’ bus network has been encountering more delays than previously experienced. To address this, the district has recently announced the launch of a new bus tracking application for parents and caregivers which will inform them where their student’s bus is on the route.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WBUR
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
homenewshere.com
Select Board reconsiders marijuana license process
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Oct. 25, 2022 at town hall to discuss retail marijuana and a potential adaptive reuse of a hotel. Chair Todd Johnson joined remotely. The board approved two National Grid pole petitions at Ipswich Street and East Street. The board voted to...
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 5, 2022: Angry Customer At Starbucks Threatens Manager; Car Fire On 93
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, November 5, 2022:. A manager at an unidentified Main Street business reported 1 employee assaulted another. Police responded. (10:29am) Starbucks manager called about an angry customer. Customer was parked in the fire lane and causing traffic....
Comments / 0