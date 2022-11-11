Read full article on original website
You voted, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo listened; Here’s the name for Syracuse’s baby red panda
Syracuse’s three-month-old red panda cub passed her first major health check last week, which meant it was time to choose a name. The zoo put out a poll for four names, and chose the winner on Tuesday. The result: meet baby Raji. Raji is a Hindu name for “princess”...
Tattoo like a lady: With a fake arm and an ink machine, Syracuse artist explores history of female tattooists
The main characters of Jamie Santos’ Saturday art lecture included four of the world’s pioneering female tattoo artists, and a silicon arm named “Armothy.”. Santos is an artist and the owner of Westcott tattoo parlor “Three of Swords,” which she runs with two other women. Sunday she packed up her tattoo machines, inks and fake arm she uses for demonstrations, and headed to the Everson Museum of Art to teach a class about early 20th century female tattoo artists.
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
localsyr.com
Tips to help save you money this Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many locals are feeling the impact of inflation. With many stores attempting to ease the inflation prices, it appears to be difficult for locals to gobble up those deals due to the long-term inflation that has been robbing locals of money for almost a year.
localsyr.com
Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?
I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
Syracuse children’s hospital runs out of beds as RSV surges. Some kids sent out of town
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital has so many patients seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, it has run out of beds and is sending some kids to pediatric hospitals out of town. Golisano, which is part of Upstate University Hospital, had 35 RSV patients Friday...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
Warning: Rabid Wildlife Found in City of Norwich
The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents there have been several cases of rabies identified in wildlife in the Norwich City limits recently. Health officials say any wild animal that is acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous. People are reminded to avoid...
cnycentral.com
Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
localsyr.com
Interview: Looking into causes of COVID-19 cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the states that have lifted their mandates and ditched protocols, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky talks with Dr. Dara Kass, with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about what is happening. According to Dr....
Oswego Humane Society hosts pet photo contest
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is […]
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
localsyr.com
Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
After a false alarm, Syracuse can finally celebrate the end of World War I
Around 10 o’clock in the morning on November 7, 1918 a beleaguered and exhausted Mayor Walter Stone authorized the ringing of the fire bell in the tower of City Hall to herald the end of the Great War. The mayor must have been particularly relieved and most appreciative of...
