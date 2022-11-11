Read full article on original website
Related
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
WALB 10
Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
U.S. Air Force veteran honored with house repairs by Synovus, ceremony by House of Heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service. “We did repair some […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
Nine 'Work Ready' graduates paired with employers during graduation ceremony at Albany Goodwill
ALBANY – Even if half of his fellow graduates had not mentioned Eugene Dawson as an inspiration, he would have been hard to miss; he was the only sexegenarian in a group ranging from young 20s to their 40s. Dawson, one of nine of the latest graduates from Georgia’s...
Albany Herald
Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dougherty County School System football team will have a game with Mary Persons High School on November 12, 2022, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALB 10
Albany State awarded $2.9 million grant for broadband, digital expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has received a nearly $3 million grant to expand broadband access and offer more internet-focused educational tools. The funds, allotted as part of the federal Connecting Minority Communities Program, is aimed at growing the university’s online availability and learning, according to a release.
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
WALB 10
Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
'I'm no hero': Perry man saves 9 dogs from burning home
PERRY, Ga. — Cindy and Dan Gray were out in Warner Robins when the Perry Fire Department called them saying their back porch had caught fire. All they could think about was their nine dogs who were at home, but a neighbor two doors down took action. Jared Gibson...
Albany Herald
Football Playoff Round Up: Lee County wins big, Worth Co. and Westover lose tough games
SPRINGFIELD — The Lee County football team blew out Effingham County 57-7 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA GHSA state playoffs Friday night, setting up a second-round challenge next week against Woodward Academy. Woodward Academy (10-1) had a rout of its own Friday night, beating Riverwood Charter...
Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.
Comments / 0