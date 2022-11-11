ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

WALB 10

Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Albany Herald

Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Georgia Southwestern announces 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners: Recipients will be recognized at inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Saturday, Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic

ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Forsyth, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dougherty County School System football team will have a game with Mary Persons High School on November 12, 2022, 16:15:00.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany State awarded $2.9 million grant for broadband, digital expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University has received a nearly $3 million grant to expand broadband access and offer more internet-focused educational tools. The funds, allotted as part of the federal Connecting Minority Communities Program, is aimed at growing the university’s online availability and learning, according to a release.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
ALBANY, GA

