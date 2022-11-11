Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
danspapers.com
High Profile: Lisa Mulligan, Brookhaven IDA CEO
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Lisa Mulligan is the CEO of the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency (IDA). Taking the reins of the Town of Brookhaven’s economic development arm in 2009, her leadership has helped foster profound economic growth and prosperity in this region of Suffolk County. A vocal, Island-wide leader in the conversation about Long Island’s economic prosperity, Mulligan is, quite literally, helping the foundation on which business progress is built.
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
Only on 2: Bronx principal accused of shaking down teachers
NEW YORK - A landmark program to bring teachers here from the Dominican Republic to teach bilingual education is being probed by city and federal investigators amid allegations some were subjected to a shakedown scheme and threatened with loss of their visas if they didn't pay up. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports, MS 80 in the Bronx is a school in turmoil. CBS2 has learned that its principal, Emmanuel Polanco, has been reassigned by Schools Chancellor David Banks as city and federal investigators sift through a sea of disturbing allegations that several teachers brought here from the Dominican Republic were reportedly...
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.
NBC New York
NYC Agencies Played Hot Potato for Years, Leaving Huge Swaths of City Dirty
New York City's trash problem feels reminiscent of a bad group project: no one wants to step up and take responsibility for the work, but there's plenty of finger-pointing to go around. On Thursday, four of the city's agencies in charge of its upkeep promised to deliver on a new...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
Woman, 41, groped near Poe Park in the Bronx, suspect sought
Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 41-year-old woman at a grocery store across from Poe Park in the Bronx last month. The man put his hands down her pants and grabbed her buttocks on Oct. 26 around 6:14 p.m.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform
NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY1
Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave
A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
norwoodnews.org
Unconfirmed Reports of a Power Outage in Williamsbridge, Con Edison Notified
Norwood News has received as yet unconfirmed reports of a power outage affecting residents in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx in ZIP code 10467. (This is also the ZIP code for Norwood News, and so far, our lights are on.) We contacted Con Edison for a status update and...
Comments / 0