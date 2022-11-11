ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side

Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Lisa Mulligan, Brookhaven IDA CEO

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Lisa Mulligan is the CEO of the Brookhaven Industrial Development Agency (IDA). Taking the reins of the Town of Brookhaven’s economic development arm in 2009, her leadership has helped foster profound economic growth and prosperity in this region of Suffolk County. A vocal, Island-wide leader in the conversation about Long Island’s economic prosperity, Mulligan is, quite literally, helping the foundation on which business progress is built.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
CBS New York

Only on 2: Bronx principal accused of shaking down teachers

NEW YORK - A landmark program to bring teachers here from the Dominican Republic to teach bilingual education is being probed by city and federal investigators amid allegations some were subjected to a shakedown scheme and threatened with loss of their visas if they didn't pay up. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports, MS 80 in the Bronx is a school in turmoil. CBS2 has learned that its principal, Emmanuel Polanco, has been reassigned by Schools Chancellor David Banks as city and federal investigators sift through a sea of disturbing allegations that several teachers brought here from the Dominican Republic were reportedly...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform

NEW YORK – A 46-year-old woman who works for the city as a custodial cleaner was cleaning up at the subway platform on Chambers Street when she was assaulted by a man with a metal pipe. The New York City Police Department said the assault took place on the E train platform last Friday at around 6:45 am. As the woman was performing her duties, an unidentified male approached her with a pipe and struck her in the face with it. The man fled the scene aboard the subway train, but not before a photo was taken of him banging The post Female worker beaten with metal pipe while cleaning NYC subway platform appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave

A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
BROOKLYN, NY

