5th Annual Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a way to honor, remember and recognize veterans, including those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The celebration brought the community together, to show their appreciation. Marching Band members from Ashleigh High School felt privileged to march in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade....
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
Athletes take to Wilmington streets for 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Athletes, families and spectators, took to the streets of downtown Wilmington on Sunday for the 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon. The first race was held in 1998 and the “Battleship” is considered one of the oldest half marathons in the south. The 5K...
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
CFCC put on Veterans Day ceremony to honor military veterans
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Friday was a day of appreciation for those who served our country. This Veteran’s Day the rain didn’t stop Cape Fear Community College from holding a ceremony to honor our military veterans. The ceremony kicked off with the Marine Corps H & S...
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosting Fall Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host their annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. at 116 Orange Street. Organizers say there will be stations set up around the museum with different fall themed games,...
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign. The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two...
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event taking place next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town will take place in Wilmington next week at American Legion Post 10. The event will take place at 702 Pine Grove Dr. from November 17th through 19th, bringing service officers, claims adjudicators, and healthcare representatives face-to-face with veterans to help facilitate and expedite veterans’ new or existing VA disability claims, appeals, or other healthcare problems.
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
Marathon bringing thousands of athletes to Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of athletes are expected to turn out this weekend for marathons in Wilmington. A half marathon, 10K and 5K will take place Sunday as part of the 24th annual event, making it one of the oldest half marathons in the south. Participants are expected...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
Deals being offered to Veterans around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several locations around the Cape Fear are offering discounts and freebies to Veterans on Friday. Academy Sports is offering a ten percent discount online or in-store. Applebee’s is giving Veterans a free meal from a select menu, including a variety of items. Buffalo Wild...
UNCW presents Global Entrepreneurship Week
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW) — UNCW and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will present Global Entrepreneurship Week Wilmington, Nov. 12-20, featuring a variety of speakers and events that celebrate and empower entrepreneurs. GEW Wilmington is part of a larger global effort with 200 countries and 10 million people participating.
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
New Hanover County non-profits work together to bring free dental care to uninsured
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Those without dental insurance got a chance to get free services over the weekend. Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development partnered with Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church to host a dental clinic for uninsured residents in the tri-county area. Community healthcare workers provided dental care, on...
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
Peta campaign makes way to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An animal rights group is using its new campaign to ruffle some feathers in Wilmington. Peta’s new guerilla-marketing campaign features a life-size chicken transport truck. It’s covered with images of real chickens crammed in crates Complete with recorded sounds of the birds. The...
