Richmond, VA

The Lights At Night

Bryan Park, among its many legacies, was the site where Gabriel’s Rebellion was planned. It’s also the site of this year’s 15th annual InLight from 1708 Gallery, which uses contemporary art and light-based art for a community-based, public art experience that retells stories integral to Richmond history.
Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House

Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Gifts They Won’t Forget

Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
The push was worth it.

When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
