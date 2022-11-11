Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Louisa woman turning 102 loves crosswords, reading her Bible
Sarah Winston, a longtime Louisa resident, is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Winston was born in November of 1920.
The Lights At Night
Bryan Park, among its many legacies, was the site where Gabriel’s Rebellion was planned. It’s also the site of this year’s 15th annual InLight from 1708 Gallery, which uses contemporary art and light-based art for a community-based, public art experience that retells stories integral to Richmond history.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open in Short Pump
Blue Cow stores are open year-round and sell roughly a dozen ice cream flavors in addition to seasonal flavors.
Richmonders can show off their ugliest holiday sweaters at the Official Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl
A fun event is coming to town for those looking to show off their ugly sweaters beyond the company holiday party.
‘Have the best holiday ever’: Give a pet a warm home to sleep in this Thanksgiving with RACC’s foster program
Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for families to provide one of its dogs or cats with a warm home to sleep in for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Donating to mother's nonprofit dedicated to her son to stop gun violence
Tyler surprised Laverne McMullen with with a donation to her nonprofit, the "Kenneth Cooper Foundation."
Beloved Va. Church Elder, 88, Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Walking to Sister's House
Evangeline Brooks died last Monday An 88-year-old woman who was a beloved elder in her church died after being mauled by a dog, according to multiple reports. Last Monday, friends and family said that Evangeline Brooks was walking to her sister's house in Richmond, Va., when a dog attacked her, reports WTVR. Brooks was taken to the hospital after police responded, but she died from her injuries the next day, NBC 12 reported. "It is a big loss. It is a big loss for me, but I know that I've made up in...
Southern Living Magazine lists Richmond in roundup of “12 Places to Visit in 2023”
The article highlights Monument Avenue and the Monumental Conversations virtual tour, as well as the Poe Museum, Kings Dominion, and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The Lindow Row Inn, Jefferson Hotel, and Quirk Hotel Richmond were also named as places to stay. Southern Living recently included the Richmond Region in its...
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. On Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads.
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Gifts They Won’t Forget
Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Survivor of 'random, drunken violence' that killed cyclist calls for change
Natalie Rainer and Carla "Jonah" Holland were cycling along Osborne Turnpike on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13 when they were hit.
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
The push was worth it.
When I asked the spring 2022 graduates to tell me about their time at Reynolds, Tia Smith responded immediately and sent photos. I’d never met Tia, but I recognized her from the Commencement slideshow. She was the graduate with the widest, brightest smile. She was beaming. After reading her story I understood why she was smiling and why the Subject line in her email was: The push was worth it.
