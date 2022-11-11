Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Josh Heupel made a shameless Tennessee push for CFP style points
Josh Heupel goes No More Mr. Nice Guy by paddling Missouri in the Tennessee parking lot. Josh Heupel hates Missouri so much, you would think the Tennessee head coach went to Kansas!. A week after getting their remaining teeth kicked in by Georgia in Athens, Heupel decided the Vols needed...
Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — If style points are important to No. 5 Tennessee, the Volunteers scored 66 of them Saturday. Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) to a 66-24 victory over Missouri (4-6, 2-5).
Touted RB Khalifa Keith 'Loved' Latest Visit to Rocky Top for Vols Win Over Missouri
2023 Parker High School (Ala.) Running Back Khalifa Keith has continued to be a frequent visitor to Rocky Top. Keith de-committed from Kentucky last week, and he returned to Knoxville on Saturday to take in Tennessee's matchup against Missouri. Following the visit, Keith discussed the trip, where ...
wvlt.tv
Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
mutigers.com
Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
wvlt.tv
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
WBIR
Heisman trophy arrives in Knoxville
The Heisman Trophy is being taken out of Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Fans are welcome to take pictures with the trophy.
wvlt.tv
1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field...
wvlt.tv
How you can help UT break a world record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sweetwater
Grundy County’s football season came to an end last Friday night with a 35-6 playoff loss at Sweetwater High School. Senior Kyler Cantrell scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (1-10) in the postseason’s first-round contest. Sweetwater (9-2) recorded all 35 of its points before the half as standout running back Malik Arnett rushed for three touchdowns.
cartercountysports.com
Unaka’s Upset Bid Falls Short At Coalfield
Unaka had an upset in mind Friday night. However, the Rangers were unable to keep pace late. Unaka was unable to answer a strong second half from Coalfield as the rangers dropped a hard-fought 55-12 decision to Coalfield in the Class A playoffs on Friday night. Unaka, fresh off the...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County. A blocked extra point proves costly as Oak Ridge beats McMinn County by one point.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville heat study reveals some areas run almost 16 degrees hotter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the weather is cooling down now, a summer study revealed how much Knoxville can heat up. After months of work, the “Heat Watch” results are in, and now the focus on what needs to be done to protect the health of people in certain parts of town.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for a cold Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few lingering patches of rain could end with a few snow showers for the highest elevations. Not a lot to worry about, but the cold air coming in behind this cold front is something you’ll notice on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First...
WATE
‘Sound of Music’ comes to Maryville stage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The hills are alive with this special production in East Tennessee. Presented by Broadway Center for the Arts, The Sound of Music will be held on November 17, 18, and 19 at the Everett Hills Baptist Church in Maryville. Tickets are available online and at the door.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
FanSided
