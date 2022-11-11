ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public

No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help UT break a world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Grundy eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sweetwater

Grundy County’s football season came to an end last Friday night with a 35-6 playoff loss at Sweetwater High School. Senior Kyler Cantrell scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (1-10) in the postseason’s first-round contest. Sweetwater (9-2) recorded all 35 of its points before the half as standout running back Malik Arnett rushed for three touchdowns.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Unaka’s Upset Bid Falls Short At Coalfield

Unaka had an upset in mind Friday night. However, the Rangers were unable to keep pace late. Unaka was unable to answer a strong second half from Coalfield as the rangers dropped a hard-fought 55-12 decision to Coalfield in the Class A playoffs on Friday night. Unaka, fresh off the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for a cold Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few lingering patches of rain could end with a few snow showers for the highest elevations. Not a lot to worry about, but the cold air coming in behind this cold front is something you’ll notice on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Sound of Music’ comes to Maryville stage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The hills are alive with this special production in East Tennessee. Presented by Broadway Center for the Arts, The Sound of Music will be held on November 17, 18, and 19 at the Everett Hills Baptist Church in Maryville. Tickets are available online and at the door.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
