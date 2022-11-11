Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Related
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Beach Radio
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Winter is a great time to do garden planning in NJ
Winter may seem dark, grey, and cold but that doesn’t mean your garden has to look that way. There are still plenty of gardening projects you can do this winter in New Jersey that will keep you busy and get your garden in great shape for next season. It’s...
Expert Rates New Jersey Pizza Best In America, Favorite Places Revealed
It's a huge honor, as well as an accurate statement, that New Jersey has the best pizza in America. We’ve lived under the shadow of the proverbial “New York pizza” our whole lives, but now we're finally getting our due. When Food & Wine Magazine declared that our State has the best pizza, an epic "pizza trail" was born and you need to hit it.
Specialty Sandwich Shop “Hoagitos” To Open 3rd NJ Location in 2023!
Have you ever heard of a "hoagito"? If you've ever been to this sandwich shop with two other locations in New Jersey, you probably have!. Hoagitos, a specialty sandwich shop based in Monmouth County, is set to open its third New Jersey location in 2023, according to NJ.com!. They'll be...
This Is Where To Have Breakfast With Santa In New Jersey
Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggins! Santa is coming and he wants to meet you! Do you know where to go to meet the big guy? He is popping up all over the Jersey Shore and he knows who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. Did you like...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
Amazing! America’s Oldest Log Cabin is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of log cabins do you think of Maine or Vermont? Maybe west in the Rockies? I don't think the first thought when it comes to historic log cabins would be here in New Jersey, but it is here in the Garden State where you can find the oldest log cabin in all of America and I visited the location to see for myself.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most
This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
TikTok video helps Walmart worker in NJ pay off house, retire
HACKETTSTOWN — It could be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. A TikTok video of a dejected-looking 81-year-old woman in a Walmart breakroom that went viral led to a GoFundMe page that has helped her pay her mortgage allowing her to retire. In a series of videos on...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years
A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The prices of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk
It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0