Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
Winter is a great time to do garden planning in NJ

Winter may seem dark, grey, and cold but that doesn’t mean your garden has to look that way. There are still plenty of gardening projects you can do this winter in New Jersey that will keep you busy and get your garden in great shape for next season. It’s...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years

A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
All 36 New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’

Since 2007, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has criss-crossed the country countless times to discover locally-known restaurants through his show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”. Many times, Fieri’s “flavortown” stops have included some New Jersey favorites, from all corners of the state. Among the 419 episodes filmed, we counted 36 Garden State restaurants that have been featured.
