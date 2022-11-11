Read full article on original website
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
Mental Examination Ordered For Sheridan Standoff Defendant
Before any potential trial, an alleged Sheridan gunman will have his mental status checked by a doctor. Fifty-five-year-old Jeffrey Plique was in court late last week and his lawyer asked for and received permission to a metal fitness exam. His next status hearing in Ottawa is December 9th. Plique is...
Ohio Woman Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Fentanyl
Dealing a deadly drug has a Bureau County woman headed to prison. Last week, 36-year-old Eva Hopson of Ohio pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl. She was given 5 years in prison. Hopson had a prior drug dealing conviction in Bureau County in 2013 which she was given 5 years probation for.
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
Peru Police Chief Announces Retirement Plans
A little more than a year after being appointed, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka has announced plans to retire. Pyszka says November 26th will be his last day. Despite only being chief of police in Peru since late last August, Pyszka has put in 32 years in law enforcement. He says the decision to retire “is probably the hardest thing I have had to do in my career”.
Obee's Sub Shoppe Going Out Of Business
Calling it a very difficult decision, folks with Obee's Sub Shoppe will close its doors for the last time December 23rd. A Facebook post on Obee's page says “the last few years have been very trying on myself, my family and my staff.” The message goes on to say rampant food prices, high energy costs have led to the decision to close.
Giving Tree To Benefit Veterans
A veteran's giving tree is making its return for the holidays. The La Salle County Veteran's Assistance Commission's annual tree filled with tags of wants/needs from La Salle VA Nursing Home residents is back up at the Veteran's Assistance Commission's office on Progress Boulevard in Peru. All items purchased on behalf of the veterans are to be returned to the VAC office unwrapped no later than December 12th.
Accumulating Snow Expected To Arrive Tuesday Morning
Roads could get a little messy within the next 24 hours. Snow is on track to move into Starved Rock Country early Tuesday morning. Light accumulations are expected to start in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties in the area of 2 to 4 o'clock Tuesday morning. Snow showers will continue thru Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Candidates for IVCC Presidency meet public this week
Two candidates vying for the Presidency of our local college have public forums this week. The Illinois Valley Community College board has named Dr. Tracy Morris and Dr. Matthew Seaton as finalists for the position. Seaton will meet the public Tuesday and Morris Wednesday. Both forums start at 3:45 in the Cultural Center. A zoom link will be accessible at ivcc dot edu slash presidential search.
Elmhurst IC stops Princeton playoff hopes for a second time
It stings when a team that ended your playoff run last season, does it again this year. In the quarterfinals Saturday, Elmhurst IC topped the Tigers on their home turf 27 – 20 in overtime. Coach Ryan Pearson's Tigers surged ahead in the first quarter on a 6 yard...
