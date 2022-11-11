Ford has earned its fair share of accolades for being a great place to work in recent months, including a perfect score on the 2022 version of Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index, second place on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, the top automaker in the 2022 JUST 100 rankings and 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, and among FirstJob’s Employers for Youth’s list of the best places to work for young professionals. Now, that list continues to grow, as MilitaryTimes has named Ford as one of the best companies for vets to work for.

