L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSNT News

New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
WVNews

The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military

Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
americanmilitarynews.com

Veterans gaining control in Congress; 92 vets elected so far and counting

Congress is set to have more veterans in its next session, not fewer, for only the third time in five decades of steady decline. A total of 92 veterans are set to serve in the 118th Congress that convenes in January, according to midterm election results available Wednesday afternoon, Military Times reported.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service

As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
The Ledger

Veterans sacrifices last long after service

As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Albany Herald

JAMES RODRIGUEZ: Untapped talent: America’s military spouses

National Veterans and Military Families Month is recognized each November to honor the service and sacrifices made by our veterans, service members and their spouses. Many may not realize that by keeping our veterans and military spouses employed, it helps sustain our nation’s all-volunteer force. U.S. Bureau of Labor...
fordauthority.com

Ford Among Best Companies For Vets In 2022 Survey

Ford has earned its fair share of accolades for being a great place to work in recent months, including a perfect score on the 2022 version of Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index, second place on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, the top automaker in the 2022 JUST 100 rankings and 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, and among FirstJob’s Employers for Youth’s list of the best places to work for young professionals. Now, that list continues to grow, as MilitaryTimes has named Ford as one of the best companies for vets to work for.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

15 facts to know about Veterans Day, from the celebrations to the correct spelling

Veterans Day is an annual federal holiday that honors and celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday was first recognized in 1919 when the armistice, also known as a formal truce, officially ended the World War I feuds between the Allied Powers and Germany. The name was formally changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to encompass veterans in all conflicts.
WASHINGTON, DC

