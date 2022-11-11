Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
WVNews
The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military
Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
americanmilitarynews.com
Veterans gaining control in Congress; 92 vets elected so far and counting
Congress is set to have more veterans in its next session, not fewer, for only the third time in five decades of steady decline. A total of 92 veterans are set to serve in the 118th Congress that convenes in January, according to midterm election results available Wednesday afternoon, Military Times reported.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
FOX 11 and 41
Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service
As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Veterans sacrifices last long after service
As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C.
JAMES RODRIGUEZ: Untapped talent: America’s military spouses
National Veterans and Military Families Month is recognized each November to honor the service and sacrifices made by our veterans, service members and their spouses. Many may not realize that by keeping our veterans and military spouses employed, it helps sustain our nation’s all-volunteer force. U.S. Bureau of Labor...
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
fordauthority.com
Ford Among Best Companies For Vets In 2022 Survey
Ford has earned its fair share of accolades for being a great place to work in recent months, including a perfect score on the 2022 version of Disability:IN’s Disability Equality Index, second place on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies in Design list, the top automaker in the 2022 JUST 100 rankings and 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list, and among FirstJob’s Employers for Youth’s list of the best places to work for young professionals. Now, that list continues to grow, as MilitaryTimes has named Ford as one of the best companies for vets to work for.
15 facts to know about Veterans Day, from the celebrations to the correct spelling
Veterans Day is an annual federal holiday that honors and celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday was first recognized in 1919 when the armistice, also known as a formal truce, officially ended the World War I feuds between the Allied Powers and Germany. The name was formally changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to encompass veterans in all conflicts.
Graphics: As we honor Veterans Day, we examine the population of those who served
There are an estimated 18 million veterans in the United States. A look behind the numbers of those who sacrificed for their country on Veterans Day
Comments / 0