A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
columbiabusinessreport.com
Why this Columbia brewery has turned to the digital economy
Something as simple as buying a beer at one Columbia-area brewery could soon help folks get acquainted with the new digital economy. By the end of the year, Columbia Craft Brewing Co. aims to announce its first release of a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, a launch that will allow beer lovers and consumers in general to own digital assets that will also give them access to special customer experiences at the downtown brewery, according to Andrew Strauss, the brewery’s co-owner and business development officer.
City of Columbia's five year real estate plan could alter landscape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across from Anothny Wrifford’s office space is 2221 Devine Street -- a building that sits vacant with a now public parking lot. He remembers just a few years ago when the building was full of office workers. “It was bustling,” Wrifford said, “every office was...
hbsdealer.com
Masonite opens new S.C. facility
Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
Rock Hill ordinance requires landlords to register rentals with city
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Landlords in Rock Hill have until the end of the year to register their rental properties with the city. Leaders in Rock Hill said they will start inspecting rental properties starting at the beginning of 2023. The goal of the ordinance is to ensure rentals are maintained.
Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
kool1027.com
INVISTA Breaks Ground On New Polymer Facility
On Wednesday, the INVISTA nylon site in Camden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon production facility. The highly anticipated 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and CORDURA® fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, twenty-two storage/packaging silos and bulk loading capabilities.
Drivers urged to avoid busy section of Main Street due to road closure, repair work
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has closed a busy section of Main Street so the city's water department can make unspecified repairs. According to a notice from the city, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady Street for an unspecified amount of time to allow Columbia Water to "make necessary repairs."
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
myfoxzone.com
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WIS-TV
Lexington County official lay out possible effects of residents voting ‘no’ on Penny Sales Tax proposal
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County’s hot-button penny tax failed to resonate with voters – dealing a huge economic blow to the county’s future plans. Voters had the chance to decide whether or not to implement the eight-year tax in May of 2023. The tax would...
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
WRDW-TV
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
abccolumbia.com
Craftman’s Christmas Classic is being held at SC State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s annual Craftman’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is being held at the SC State Fairgrounds beginning today, Nov. 11 and running through Sunday, Nov. 13. The craft show is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and...
