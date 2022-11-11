Something as simple as buying a beer at one Columbia-area brewery could soon help folks get acquainted with the new digital economy. By the end of the year, Columbia Craft Brewing Co. aims to announce its first release of a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, a launch that will allow beer lovers and consumers in general to own digital assets that will also give them access to special customer experiences at the downtown brewery, according to Andrew Strauss, the brewery’s co-owner and business development officer.

