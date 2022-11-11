Read full article on original website
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Climate bill boosts Biden’s credibility at COP27 as countries look to US to deliver
This year, President Biden heads to the United Nations climate summit with major legislation to tackle the issue he can trumpet. The passage of the inflation Reduction Act gives Biden something concrete to point to, a sharp contrast to former President Trump’s climate denial. But Biden is also coming...
Biden to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Egypt for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Fed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. “Instead of talking about how to solve the climate crisis, they negotiate about how to continue polluting,” said Mitzy Violeta, a 23-year old indigenous activist from Mexico. “Youth movements are realizing the solution isn’t going to be in international gatherings,” like the one taking place in Egypt.
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
CNET
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
What Is COP27? And Other Questions About the Big U.N. Climate Summit
World leaders will meet in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 6 for two weeks of climate negotiations as nations struggle to cut greenhouse gas emissions amid a global energy crisis, war in Europe and rising inflation. (Alanah Sarginson/The New York Times)
New report paints dire picture of America's future as climate crisis accelerates
The National Climate Assessment provides vital context about the very real pain the climate crisis is causing in the United States today, and how far we are from creating a world safe for future generations.
New U.S. message on climate change: Make China pay
The U.S. is softening it resistance to paying developing countries for loss and damages suffered from climate change, and it's pointing the finger at China's massive emissions as well.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels rise globally, including U.S., but drop in China
A new accounting of carbon dioxide emissions finds that heat-trapping gas pollution from fossil fuels went up this year about 1% from last year.
Video Shows Moment Joe Biden Meets China's Xi for First Time as President
The two leaders are among the heads of state attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, this week.
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
UN climate talks enter home stretch split over money
COP27 entered its final week Monday with rich carbon polluters and developing nations at loggerheads over how to speed up and fund reductions in emissions. The Glasgow Pact urged nations to ramp up their emissions reduction commitments ahead of this year's summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh,but with little immediate uptake by nations.
NPR
Al Gore helped launch a global emissions tracker that keeps big polluters honest
Disasters that seem ripped from the pages of the Bible fill the news. The most vulnerable countries take the brunt. Still, global emissions reached their highest levels last year, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine throws energy supplies worldwide into turmoil. Amid all of that, another U.N. climate conference - COP27 - is taking place. Leaders from around the world have gathered in Egypt to try, once again, to commit to plans to address the climate crisis. Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who has been urging the world to take the climate crisis seriously for decades now, spoke at the opening ceremony with yet another blunt warning.
World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
Biden tightens methane emissions rules, even as the U.S. pushes for more oil drilling
Oil and gas production is the nation's largest industrial source of methane, the main component of natural gas, and is a key target for the Biden administration as it seeks to combat climate change.
