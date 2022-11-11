Read full article on original website
Luz Avila
2d ago
is this a cover story for not looking into the abuse of the rock church practices? both financially & cover up on the part of the main pastor?
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
San Diego veteran shares homeless experience in hopes of helping others
Melody Al-Akhras thought the military prepared her for just about everything -- until she found herself on the street.
Nonprofit helping the disabled lauds staff at event in El Cajon
Home of Guiding Hands, a nonprofit organization that offers various services to those with developmental disabilities, honored long-term staff members during a celebration event.
Hundreds of families attended turkey giveaway & health fair at Lincoln Park YMCA
Hundreds of families attended a turkey giveaway and health fair at a Lincoln Park YMCA. The event was put on by Assemblymember Akliah Weber in partnership with SD Food Bank & Jackie Robinson YMCA.
City Opens 3 Homeless Shelters As Overnight Temperatures Remain in 40s
Because of inclement weather, the city will open three homeless shelters Sunday for San Diegans in need. The San Diego Housing Commission, in partnership with the city of San Diego, activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program. The three shelters are:. Father Joe’s Villages Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., for...
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
chulavistatoday.com
Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony
The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
San Diego philanthropist pledges $35 million to assist the homeless
Ernest Rady made pledged to give most of his million-dollar fortune away, and the San Diego entrepreneur is keeping this promise. This month Ernest and his wife, Evelyn Rady, pledged $35 million to endow programs for people experiencing homelessness at the existing Rady Residence and the planned Rady Center.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
kusi.com
Belly Up Show on Nov. 23 for Breaking and Entering Christmas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This year, The Sully Band from On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy will be playing at the Belly Up on Nov. 23 to help promote Breaking and Entering.
San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico
SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico. A few weeks ago, a three-person crew from San Diego was chartered to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.
northcountydailystar.com
J & R Auto Body & Paint Joins 1Collision as First Location in the San Diego Area
1Collision is excited to announce the addition of J&R Auto Body and Paint in Vista, CA. The independent family-owned business has provided collision repair and vehicle restorations in North County, San Diego, for more than 15 years. “We joined 1Collision because of its reputation in the collision repair industry,” said...
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Shooting investigation in Chollas View
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating a shooting in Chollas View Monday. It happened just after 6 a.m. on 44th Street, just east of Interstate 805, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police officers would only confirm that someone shot their neighbor. It's not...
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Gulls Military Appreciation Night
San Diego Gulls welcome the USO, Camp Pendleton, all San Diego Military Bases, families, and friends to the Military Appreciation Night! Visit: sandiegogulls.com.
Comments / 5