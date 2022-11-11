Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Review: St. Regis Toronto: finest hotel in the city?
After writing my review of the Park Hyatt Toronto, I thought it was appropriate to write about the St. Regis despite this review being older. I think the two places are comparable in class and quality, though the redemption opportunities with the St. Regis are markedly worse these days. I...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Flight nightmares: Overstuffed baggage bins, rude passengers and not enough space
Today's air travel brings with it some tough situations, including overstuffed baggage bins, cramped seating and rude passengers. Here is reaction to some difficult flying issues.
Flight Attendant Shares Security Checklist for 'Sketchy' Hotel Rooms
In her now-viral video, Haley Michelle Williams encouraged travelers to place TV remotes on their room door handles and conduct "mirror tests."
Review: Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport
Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
Burger Expert George Motz Opening A Shop In NYC!
Over the years, I’ve mentioned a book which I consider the burger bible many times. Hamburger America is an awesome book and resource, written by burger expert George Motz. Motz had a fun show years back called Burger Land and currently has a YouTube series called the Burger Scholar Sessions.
Delta flight makes emergency landing over engine issues after smoke fills cabin
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday after the plane's cabin appeared to fill with smoke, the airline said. Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Austrian Airlines to offer pre-ordering of short-haul food options
With Austrian Airlines fully embracing “Buy on Board” for their short and medium-haul products, it seems they want to tempt your taste buds before departure, with the offer of preordering products before you fly. The offering is available for flights of 50 minutes or longer. The offering is...
Woman Spots Her Lost Bag on Chicago Airport Tarmac in Hilarious Video
We were all on the edge of our seats.
I Got My United Silver Status Match From Bilt Rewards. Now What?
As part of this month’s Rent Day promotion from Bilt Rewards, they offered all members complimentary United MileagePlus® Premier® status. Everyone was eligible for Silver status and those elite Bilt Rewards members were given Gold status (It was also rumored that if you already had Silver status, you’d also be bumped to Gold).
I’ve Seen A LOT of Hotel Pools But This Was The Best One Ever
Over the years we’ve stayed in our share of hotels, from the ultra-luxurious to the really cheap. One hotel amenity that almost always fails to impress me is the pool. I get that the pool is the main thing some guests think about, but I just don’t get the appeal. You’ll never hear me say “Wow, that hotel pool was amazing.”
An airline CEO says that airports were to blame for the summer travel chaos because they were not ready to welcome passengers
According to Bogi Nils Bogason airports gave airlines no warning that they were unprepared to cope with passenger numbers, Icelandair CEO
Disney’s Galactic StarCruiser Struggling To Fill Voyages
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Review: Primeclass Lounge – Tbilisi Georgia (Priority Pass)
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
BoardingArea
210K+
Followers
28K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0