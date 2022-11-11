ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
BoardingArea

Review: St. Regis Toronto: finest hotel in the city?

After writing my review of the Park Hyatt Toronto, I thought it was appropriate to write about the St. Regis despite this review being older. I think the two places are comparable in class and quality, though the redemption opportunities with the St. Regis are markedly worse these days. I...
Daily Mail

'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Review: Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport

Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.
BoardingArea

Burger Expert George Motz Opening A Shop In NYC!

Over the years, I’ve mentioned a book which I consider the burger bible many times. Hamburger America is an awesome book and resource, written by burger expert George Motz. Motz had a fun show years back called Burger Land and currently has a YouTube series called the Burger Scholar Sessions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Austrian Airlines to offer pre-ordering of short-haul food options

With Austrian Airlines fully embracing “Buy on Board” for their short and medium-haul products, it seems they want to tempt your taste buds before departure, with the offer of preordering products before you fly. The offering is available for flights of 50 minutes or longer. The offering is...
BoardingArea

I Got My United Silver Status Match From Bilt Rewards. Now What?

As part of this month’s Rent Day promotion from Bilt Rewards, they offered all members complimentary United MileagePlus® Premier® status. Everyone was eligible for Silver status and those elite Bilt Rewards members were given Gold status (It was also rumored that if you already had Silver status, you’d also be bumped to Gold).
BoardingArea

I’ve Seen A LOT of Hotel Pools But This Was The Best One Ever

Over the years we’ve stayed in our share of hotels, from the ultra-luxurious to the really cheap. One hotel amenity that almost always fails to impress me is the pool. I get that the pool is the main thing some guests think about, but I just don’t get the appeal. You’ll never hear me say “Wow, that hotel pool was amazing.”
CHICAGO, IL
BoardingArea

Disney’s Galactic StarCruiser Struggling To Fill Voyages

BoardingArea

Review: Primeclass Lounge – Tbilisi Georgia (Priority Pass)

GEORGIA STATE
