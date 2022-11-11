Read full article on original website
California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing 15-Year-Old Boy for Nearly Two Years
A 61-year-old teacher in California was arrested for allegedly hiding a teenage boy in her home for approximately two years without letting the boy’s family know his whereabouts. Holga Castillo Olivares was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of Michael Ramirez, who was 15 when he was first reported missing in 2020, authorities say.
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus is found dead in woods two days after she was last seen leaving a sleepover barefoot. Police say there are 'no suspicious circumstances'
A 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday has been discovered dead a half a mile from her aunt's home in Northern California. Nevada County resident Trinity Backus was discovered in a densely forested river drainage north of Ashley Bjorklund's residence on Kentucky Ravine Road, where she had been spending the night.
Car found buried in California backyard was part of insurance fraud scheme, investigators say
A car was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago as part of a scheme to commit insurance fraud, authorities said.
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
California sheriff’s deputies arrest 12-year-old for allegedly threatening to shoot up middle school
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says a 12-year-old boy was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to shoot up a middle school.
Feds Bust Major Car Theft Ring They Say Stole Dozens of Hellcats
APAlmost all of the vehicles involved are either Hellcat-powered or V8-powered Stellantis products that investigators said car thieves nabbed without much effort.
Beachgoer swims through frigid surf trying to save surfers in California, police say
“I jumped in, swam out there. By the time I got to one of the guys, I noticed the other one was floating upside down.”
Pedophile who admitted to crime, on trial for kidnapping, dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away […]
California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard
A jewelry store employee in California was pistol-whipped after two men, dressed in disguises, conducted an armed robbery in broad daylight.
California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry
Customs and Border Patrol officials seized 1.76 tons of methamphetamine and half a ton of cocaine totaling $24 million.
Owner of Gold’s Gym, family believed to have been killed in plane crash
Rainer Schaller, founder of Gold’s Gym, family believed to have been killed in plane crash “Pieces have been found that indicate that this is the aircraft,” Costa Rican officials said this weekend. (NCD) The man who owns Gold’s Gym fitness centers is believed to have been on...
Woman caught on camera stealing $90,000 in jewelry from California store
The owners of a California jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
A New York man who evaded police for nearly a year went to Disney World with family. He was spotted by his investigator and arrested.
Quashon Burton, who was on probation and wanted in connection to a federal identity theft case, was visiting Disney World's Animal Kingdom using a fake name, authorities said.
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
A California family who had their new work truck stolen on live TV raised more $90,000 on GoFundMe to buy lost equipment and 'get back to work'
The truck, which had been bought for the family's landscaping business and had tools inside, was damaged in the chase and taken as evidence by police.
California authorities search for missing woman after 'significant amount of blood' was found in her home
Authorities in California are searching for a 25-year-old woman believed to be "at risk" after a "significant amount of blood" was found in her home, according to police.
50 years after her murder, the FBI has identified 'Lady of the Dunes' using DNA and genealogy
The “Lady of the Dunes” — Massachusetts' oldest unidentified homicide victim — was identified Monday, nearly 50 years after she was found dead and dismembered in Provincetown. Ruth Marie Terry, 37, of Tennessee, was found dead in the dunes about one mile east of the Race...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student
The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago
