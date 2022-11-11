Meet Bob Parsons, the billionaire dreamer whose latest mission is to make the world’s best golf club

Bob Parsons lives his life like he doesn’t give a damn.

An eccentric, bombastic, forward-thinking 71-year-old entrepreneur, Parsons is a squillionaire with every creature comfort imaginable. He owns his own golf resort. He founded GoDaddy.com. He spends hundreds of thousands each year on new golf equipment. He gives away more than $20 million annually to charity.

And for much of the past decade, he’s been obsessed with creating the perfect golf club.

“People thought I was an idiot,” Parsons told The Post in an interview at Scottsdale National, the lavish golf mecca he owns in Arizona that includes two 18-hole courses, a nine-hole course, two state-of-the-art clubhouses, housing for guests and a spa. “I would hope to this day they would continue to think that I’m an idiot, because that puts you in an admirable position. That means they’re not going to pay too much attention to what you’re doing.”

What this Vietnam War veteran has been doing is building a golf club manufacturing company named PXG, or Parsons Xtreme Golf. And Parsons didn’t take his first swing into the industry from the standard tee position, but with a ferocious cut from the tournament-length tee boxes into the business, failure be damned.

“When we launched the Gen 1s and people saw what we were doing they thought, ‘Well, he might be an idiot with average intelligence.'”

At the time Parsons entered the fray, the business of designing new golf clubs was about as fertile as growing grass in the desert. Four manufacturers dominated — Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Ping — and there was barely room in the market for all of those. Even Nike, with Tiger Woods as its primary backer, struggled to the point that it eventually stopped manufacturing clubs.

But Parsons is an envelope-pusher, and for this avid golfer, he saw firsthand a need that wasn’t being met.

“Well, I wanted better golf clubs,” Parsons said. “I am a middle-of-the-road golfer. Some golfers … can hit a golf ball with a hockey stick. They can probably play with hockey sticks and beat me.

“The right club makes a nice difference in my game because it forgives a lot. So, what I wanted to do first and foremost was … to make golf clubs that I wanted to use.”

Tired of spending what he estimated to be between a mind-blowing $200,000-$300,000 per year on new equipment, Parsons approached Mike Nicolette, a former PGA Tour winner (1983 Bay Hill Invitational) who had spent 23 years working for Ping as a club designer, and Brad Schweigert, also a club designer at Ping, and asked them, “How come your clubs don’t get better every year?”

They told him about the need to limit development costs so they could hit specific price points to keep up with the competition. And that whatever time they had to develop new clubs was constrained by a strict release calendar.

Parsons hired two former Ping designers to create the PXG line of clubs, which are built with more expensive materials than many other brands, and cost more, too. Getty Images for PXG

“I wanted something better than that,’’ Parsons said. “So, I asked them, ‘Suppose you had no constraints except a top-performing golf club? Could you make one significantly better?’ And they both said, ‘We’d sure love to give it a try.’”

Before they decided to join Parsons, they both tried politely to talk him out of the endeavor.

“Our first meeting when he spoke to me about joining him, I did my best to talk him out of it,’’ Nicolette recalled. “I said, ‘Bob, the golf industry is really, really tough. The entire industry has been shrinking for the past 15 years. There’s only five big players in the marketplace [Titleist, Taylor Made, Callaway, Ping and Nike]. If we’re going to gain market share, we have to steal it from these other guys. They’re not going to let it go easy.’

“The only way we’re going to be able to do that is we have to create that brand awareness. And that has to be through PGA Tour validation. We’re going to have to create an amazing product and get Tour players to play it and win with it. That gives validation to the product and it gives the consumer permission to buy your stuff. If you don’t have that, it just sits on a shelf collecting dust.

“He goes, ‘Well, I have no issue with that. The thing that we have on our side is we’re not going to run out of money.’’

Nicolette asked Parsons how long he thought he could fund the company.

“At least 100 years,” Parsons told him.

“So, he goes, ‘Well, that should do it,’” Parsons recalled with a laugh.

“Bob has a passion for golf like nothing I’ve ever seen,’’ Nicolette said. “I’ve played on the PGA Tour, and my passion for the game I always thought was at a pretty high level. I’m not in Bob’s league. I’ll go over and visit with him in his little man cave where he practices and tests clubs, and I’m looking at the ball counter and it’s on 525. And I’m like, ‘Who hits that many golf balls?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’ve got to get better.’’’

Parsons founded PXG in part after being frustrated that the $200,000-$300,000 he was spending each year on golf equipment couldn’t buy him a set of clubs with which he was satisfied. Photo courtesy of PXG

Two-time major championship winner Zach Johnson, who grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, worked in the bag room as a teenager at a golf club where Parsons was a member.

“I remember him always having really cool golf clubs, the newest and latest,’’ Johnson told The Post. “Even back then, you could tell the game of golf grabbed him and he had the addiction.’’

Nicolette said Parsons “was convinced that there was something better that just wasn’t available yet.’’

Parsons grew up with little as a kid, an only child of loving — but flawed — parents in inner-city Baltimore.

“We were probably one of the poorest families in a poor neighborhood,’’ he recalled. “We had less than nothing. Mom and dad were both gamblers, and I love them to death. I wouldn’t trade ‘em for anybody. They were great parents. My mother taught me fractions so I could read the racing form. When I was in school, I was a terrible student [he said he flunked the fifth grade], but I nailed the fractions.

“Dad always worked, but he didn’t make a lot of money. … What money he could scrape together was either on numbers, the horses or football. He wasn’t too much into casinos. Mom was.’’

That upbringing shaped Parsons immeasurably.

“I remember one night my mom was crying after bill collectors came, and I was just a little kid — 8 or 9 years old,’’ he recalled. “I remember I slept in a little bedroom in the basement, and I went down there and I said my prayers and I said, ‘Dear God, when I grow up, if I have a family, I promise you they will always have whatever money they need.’

“I kept that promise.’’

In 1999, Parsons founded an internet company called Jomax Technologies. “We started doing websites, building programs where people could build their own website.’’

It was named after a dirt road in North Scottsdale, not far from where he lives.

That became Go Daddy, the internet domain company, when his assistant insisted that he find a better, catchier name for the company.

Parsons founded Go Daddy in 1999 for TK before eventually selling the company in 2011 in a deal that valued the firm at $2.25 billion. Photo courtesy of PXG

“I was teasing around and said, ‘How about Big Daddy?’’’ Parsons recalled. “We checked for the domain name. Taken. Fat Daddy. Taken. Go Daddy was available, and we bought it as a joke. The next morning, I said we’re going to name the company GoDaddy.com and they go, ‘That’s a terrible f–king name.’ And it stuck. Some people that pay all these millions for the name? I paid $8.95 for Go Daddy.’’

Parsons’ acumen for what sells became further evident in his choice of who he later wanted to become the face of his company: race car driver Danica Patrick.

“I watched the Indy 500 that she led for 20 minutes, and we were thinking about having a good spokesperson,’’ Parsons recalled. “I would always ask people, ‘You ever hear of Danica Patrick?’ And they’d say, ‘Yeah.’ I was hunting in Alaska at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and there was a guy I met and I asked him, ‘You ever hear of Danica Patrick?’ He says, ‘Oh yeah, she’s a race car driver.’

“That’s when I said, ‘She’s going to be our spokesperson,’ if the guy in Anwar, Alaska, knows her. So, we reached out to her, worked out a deal and she was our spokesperson. I’m going to tell you if you had to figure out who benefited most from that deal, Danica or us, you couldn’t do it, because it was that beautiful a partnership.’’

Describing what Parsons is like in person is as difficult as making an eight-foot putt when you absolutely, positively have to make it.

He’s intimidating and demanding. He’s humorous and humble. He’s cocksure and confident. And he’s a hard man to say “no” to.

“When I first met him, I didn’t know who Bob Parsons was,’’ Nicolette said. “He was a fellow golfer who was a friend of a friend, and we went out and played nine holes of golf and I laughed until I cried with the stories he would tell. It was one of the most fun nine holes I’ve ever played.

While watching Danica Patrick lead the Indinapolis 500 for a number of laps, he was convinced her popularity would make her an effective spokesperson for the company. Getty Images

“I was flabbergasted when I found out who Bob was and what he did. I knew Go Daddy, but I didn’t associate the guy I was playing golf with Go Daddy. We kind of hit it off that day, and about a year and a half later, he said, ‘I’m about to buy a golf course [Scottsdale National] and I’m going to put offices there and we’re going to develop the best equipment on earth.’’’

Parsons, who sold most of his interest in GoDaddy in 2011 in a private equity deal that valued the company at $2.25 billion, doesn’t have investors in PXG. He is the investor.

“I’ve always had a business rule: no partners,’’ said Parsons, who has a current net worth of $3.4 billio n, according to Forbes.

When you watch the Golf Channel and see the PXG commercials, the gravelly voiceover you hear is not delivered by an actor, but Parsons himself.

“Who else can speak better to the brand than the person has the most passion for it?’’ Nicolette said. “You can bring some actor to come in and do it, but it’s not authentic.’’

It’s why Nicolette’s partner, Schweigert, decided to leave a job he loved at Ping.

“‘Why do you want to do this?’’’ Schweigert recalled asking Parsons when they first chatted about the idea. “He goes, ‘Look, a lot of people told me the same stuff with Go Daddy. When you get to know me, you find out that I tend to do things differently, and sometimes when people think it’s the worst time it’s actually the best time. We might not figure it out on Day One, but we’re going to figure out a way to make it.’

“He was infectious. I left that first meeting, I was like, ‘There’s no way I can’t come do this, because if I don’t it’ll be weighing on my mind as a regret for the rest of my life. I will always wonder what could’ve, should’ve and would’ve been.’

To hear Nicolette and Schweigert tell it, Parsons didn’t sell them solely on the opportunity to work with a seemingly unlimited budget, but to be inspired.

“Having gone and faced battle and faced death and actually been blown up, so to speak, and come back from that … I can’t imagine it, because I’ve never been in that situation,’’ Nicolette said. “He’s a hero. He went out to defend our country and put his life on the line and came back from that.”

Parsons’ military experience was so profound, he practically gives away PXG clubs to anyone who’s served and to first responders.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be in the military, and I loved to read comic books,’’ Parsons said. “My dad was in the Navy, and to this day, I’m proud of him for it. I formed this fascination with the military. I had toy soldiers and had these epic battles in the basement that would take me outside of myself. It was in the basement, reading those comic books and playing with the toy soldiers where I learned how to use my imagination. To me, I think that’s my one of my most valuable assets.’’

Parsons served as a Marine after being drafted to Vietnam. To this day, he declines to recount any of the horrors he saw in the war.

“When I first got there, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, how in the hell am I going to survive this for 13 months?’’’ Parsons said. “I had an anxiety attack, feeling cold and thinking, ‘I’m going to die here. That’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to die here.’

“And the moment I accepted that, which took a few minutes, I immediately felt better. Then I made myself two promises: The first promise was I would do everything I could to do my job and be an excellent Marine, and the second was that I would try to be alive for mail call in the morning. …

Parsons continued, plumbing the depths of memories that shaped his life.

“We were walking through a village at night and there was a hand grenade on a trip wire. I was walking second. The point man stepped over the trip wire. I stepped on it and I hit it. That thing went off and … Lord. I caught shrapnel in both my legs and my left elbow and I was medevaced back to Japan. …

Parsons was in active combat in Vietnam for a month before a hand grenade left him with shrapnel in both legs and trauma that he has navigated ever since. Photo courtesy of Bob Parsons

“I was only in combat for a month. The one month did it for me, gave me a good case of PTSD, and I … um … sorry.’’

His voice trailed off.

These days, Parsons is a happy guy. And why not? He has everything. He’s been re-married for 12 years to Renee, whom he met in 2006 on a blind date.

The Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation “moves’’ $1 million every 14 days to charities, about $26 million a year in total, mostly to causes that have the most difficulty raising money. They’ve given more than $1 million to one-n-ten , which supports LGBTQ teens and young adults. And $4 million went to Free Arts , an Arizona organization whose mission is transforming children’s trauma to resilience through the arts. Another $12 million was directed to UMOM , an organization dedicated to preventing homelessness with innovative strategies and housing solutions. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) received more than $2 million. The University of Baltimore, in Parsons’ hometown, has received donations. And $6 million was donated to help launch the Bob Parsons Veterans Center and Veterans Advocacy Clinic .

Alicia Sutton, who runs the Free Arts program, said of Parsons, “I’m always slightly intimidated by him, because he’s sort of this larger-than-life figure. Then he’s always the most friendly, down-to-earth person when you get to be around him.’’

She recalled an art opening Parsons attended for girls from a foster care program.

“Bob went around individually to all eight of the girls who worked on these art pieces, and he spoke to each girl and asked them about their artwork,’’ Sutton said. “They didn’t know who he was or what Go Daddy was, but they knew he was a big deal and they knew he was giving them his undivided attention and it really made them feel special. …

Renee and Bob Parsons operate a charity that donates $26 million a year to a variety of organizations trying to address the needs of traumatized children, veterans and more. Getty Images for PXG

“I’ve heard him talk a lot about his beginnings and how he came up through the world. He was very scrappy when it came to building himself up, and I wonder if that resonates with him in terms of looking for institutions, non-profits, organizations that are also kind of scrapping their way through it like we are.”

In golf, the most elusive mentality that so few are able to seize on the course is the ability to not care enough that it hurts to fail. The consequences of failure, of the missed shot, the bad swing, of the inability to succeed in the biggest moment, linger for every player who’s picked up a club — even Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods.

The secret to golf — maybe to all sports — is not to care so much that you fear failure. It’s the kind of mindset Parsons needed to try to enter a golf club manufacturing industry that didn’t have a lot of room for a newcomer.

“When I first approached Mike [Nicolette], I asked him, ‘If you had the right resources — money and time, whatever you needed — could you make something significantly better?’’’ Parsons said. “Mike said, ‘Well, I think I could.’ …

“It took us awhile. I told them I want a slightly oversize club. I want it to be very forgiving. I want it to look like a blade. I want it to go further, launch higher, with a huge sweet spot, and when somebody hits it, they know this thing is exceptional.

“I remember they were writing that down on a yellow pad. They go, ‘Is that all?’’’

No longer a paper concept, PXG is turning out clubs nearly 24 hours a day at a plant in Scottsdale, and has high-profile players from the PGA Tour and LPGA playing the clubs and winning with them.

The PGA Tour players using PXG clubs include Zach Johnson, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen, Kyle Stanley, Cameron Tringale, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander and Hudson Swafford. Among the LPGA players who are in the PXG stable: Megan Khang, Mina Harigae, Austin Ernst, Gerina Pillar, Brittany Lang and Ryann O’Toole.

Mina Harigae is among a growing number of LPGA and PGA players using PXG clubs on tour. Getty Images

They’re not cheap, but they’re popular. Prices range from about $90 for a single less-expensive club to more than $3,000 for a set of newer-version, higher-end clubs.

Unlike most of its competitors, PXG does not sell clubs at larger discount stores. They’re sold at specific PXG stores and at select golf courses that do club fittings for the company, which has some 650 employees in Arizona.

PXG holds nearly 550 global patents, mainly for club design. As a private company, it doesn’t disclose financial figures.

Because PXG continued operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t face supply chain disruptions to the extent competitors did, according to Parsons. During COVID-19, those large stores closed down while Parsons kept his stores open.

Parsons was pro-active during COVID-19 with his employees, offering a $1,000 payment as an incentive to staff members to get vaccinated. These actions allowed his manufacturing plant in Scottsdale to continue club-making shifts.

But it’s not the sales numbers that dominate Parsons’ mind at the age of 71. It’s more what his involvement in the sport and his company affords him: camaraderie on the golf course, an ability to scratch his itch to innovate and an avenue to interact with others.

“When somebody comes to work for me, I feel like they’re my responsibility,’’ Parsons said. “If they’re going to trust me with their livelihood, I have to be there with them.

“You can’t be happy thinking about yourself. What I do is I focus on everybody else. I focus on things outside of myself and think about what’s right.’’

Parsons has done well for himself, which has allowed him a freedom to think outside of his own gains.

“That doesn’t do anything for me,” Parsons said of his material resources. “What I like thinking about is the next thing I’m going to do. Because what I’ve already done, that doesn’t determine my success. That’s done, baby.’’