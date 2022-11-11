Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Saints vs. Steelers Live on 11/13
The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs. Steelers. Disclosure: Links...
CBS Philly
Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.
NBC Sports
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the LA Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
Yardbarker
Gamble Ramble: Betting The Raiders In NFL Week 10 Against The Colts
It’s time for another Gamble Ramble! We haven’t had much luck lately, as the Las Vegas Raiders have been failing to meet even the lowest of expectations. Let’s see if we can find a way to make some money this week as the Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts. All lines come via Draft Kings as of Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Colts odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2022 Week 10 NFL predictions
Two teams in varying levels of turmoil will square off in Week 10 when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as the interim head coach this week despite Saturday having no collegiate or NFL coaching experience. Meanwhile, the Raiders have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL after making the postseason a year ago and investing heavily to bolster their roster in Josh McDaniels' first season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for seven days.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
We are in the middle of November, and for the first time in several years the New York Giants are playing truly meaningful football this late in a season. Don’t miss the action Sunday as the Giants host the Houston Texans. Below, everything you need to watch, stream, listen to, and wager on the game.
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Colts: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Las Vegas 2-6 After two games on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders are heading back home. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
