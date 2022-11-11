Two teams in varying levels of turmoil will square off in Week 10 when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as the interim head coach this week despite Saturday having no collegiate or NFL coaching experience. Meanwhile, the Raiders have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL after making the postseason a year ago and investing heavily to bolster their roster in Josh McDaniels' first season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for seven days.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO