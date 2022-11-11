Read full article on original website
How to help family members with dementia during the holidays, according to an expert
The holidays can be one of the best times of the year for many families — but for some, it means caring for family members who have Alzheimer’s or dementia and may get overwhelmed or anxious. Here’s how to make the holidays more comfortable for them.
iheart.com
Video of dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral with 7.7 million views
Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows her dog and explains: "My brothers dog got my dog pregnant one months before he was due to get fixed and this is how...
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
