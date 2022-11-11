ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
CNET

Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why

The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
CNET

The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know

If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day

Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
BBC

Furniture firm Made collapse: Customers in the dark over refunds

Online furniture firm Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds. The administrators PWC said there will be 399 job losses, mostly redundancies. The firm's collapse leaves thousands of customers facing uncertainty over outstanding furniture orders. Around 12,000 UK...
Community Policy