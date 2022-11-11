Read full article on original website
Walmart issues urgent warning about secret scam targeting their loyal shoppers in the mail
WALMART has issued an urgent warning about a secret scam targeting its loyal shoppers. Scammers are taking advantage of paying customers now more than ever as the multinational retail corporation speaks out to protect consumers' pockets and identities. Phishing schemes are conning Walmart shoppers into giving their personal information to...
Beware Text Alert Scams This Holiday Season: 4 Tips To Protect Yourself
It's the most wonderful time of the year... for scammers to take advantage of your goodwill, distraction and online shopping/deliveries. According to the AARP, nearly 75% of Americans experienced a...
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
CNET
Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why
The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
CNET
The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know
If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Americans are having their packages stolen: Why don’t they report it to police?
(WSYR-TV) — According to a new national survey, 35 percent of Americans have had a package or delivery stolen from their doorstep or mailbox and most don’t report it. In a recent student by LendingTee’s ValuePenguin, 1,500 consumers were surveyed on how often their packages or deliveries get stolen and if safety measures like cameras […]
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
The Best Costco In The United States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and at least 15 other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many big-box stores are giving employees the day off on Thanksgiving Day this year.
Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s among 2,500 stores helping their shoppers to earn money for 48 hours only
MULTIPLE retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s are helping their shoppers earn money for 48 hours only. The Cash Back Day event from RetailMeNot is back, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers. For the fourth year in a row, the...
Amazon, Walmart, Lowe’s And 2,500 Stores Have Cash Back Day
Thousands of retailers will partner with a coupon-cash-back company to offer shoppers deals. The initiative hopes to help consumers cope with inflation. The holiday season is when buyers try their best to buy gifts. The stores want to ensure people get more out of each spent dollar.
CBS News
The next PS5 restock is tomorrow. Here's how and where to find a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Sony PlayStation 5 is bound to be one of the most requested Christmas gifts of 2022. But even now,...
Black Friday Rush Fails As 70% Of Consumers Won't Be Shopping
In the last decade, Black Friday has been the epitome of holiday shopping. It is considered to be a day when everyone hunts for the best deals and it sets the pace for holiday shopping. However, Black Friday shopping in 2022 is expected to decline significantly.
Inside Amazon’s ‘warehouse of the future’ where army of robots have replaced ‘human jobs’
AMAZON has provided a rare look "behind the curtain" of its warehouse of the future. The tech giant has invited media to its first Delivering the Future event, which is taking place in a warehouse in Boston. Reporters were taken inside a facility that houses lots of new robots and...
BBC
Furniture firm Made collapse: Customers in the dark over refunds
Online furniture firm Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds. The administrators PWC said there will be 399 job losses, mostly redundancies. The firm's collapse leaves thousands of customers facing uncertainty over outstanding furniture orders. Around 12,000 UK...
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
