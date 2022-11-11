Read full article on original website
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
IGN
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
toofab.com
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
IGN
John Wick 4: Director Chad Stahelski Talks Keanu's Nunchuck Skills and Ghost of Tsushima Movie
The John Wick franchise has never played it safe when it comes to its jaw-dropping action set-pieces led by Keanu Reeves as the titular hero. In John Wick: Chapter 4, arriving in theaters on March 23, 2023, Reeves and director Chad Stahelski return with a new epic adventure, which will have the longest runtime in the franchise's history.
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
Avengers: Secret Wars to feature multiple Spider-Man variants and more crazy cameos
Avengers: Secret Wars just got a big rumor that tells us something we already suspected. The final movie in the Multiverse Saga should be just as ambitious as Avengers: Endgame was for the Infinity Saga. In addition to old and new Avengers that Secret Wars might feature, Marvel reportedly wants to use multiple Spider-Man variants. And yes, it’s exactly who you might expect: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
ComicBook
Lionsgate Announces Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards, Including Stock Certificates Featuring Twilight, John Wick and More
Lionsgate is taking the unprecedented move of offering a rewards program for its shareholders. The studio that delivered blockbusters John Wick, Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Dirty Dancing, Expendables, Ghosts, Saw, Power, Now You See Me, and Mad Men brands and franchises is teaming with leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER for the new Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program in the hopes of increasing engagement with its shareholders. Verified shareholders will be offered an array of perks including limited-edition, collectible Lionsgate commemorative shareholder certificates featuring Lionsgate movies and television series, a 50% discount on a full-year subscription to global streaming platform STARZ, discounts on movie tickets in partnership with Atom Tickets, discounts on a broad range of Lionsgate events, experiences and merchandise, giveaways and sweepstakes with the opportunity to win free movie tickets and hometown screenings.
Tulsa King Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Sylvester Stallone’s New Crime Drama
Reviews are in for Taylor Sheridan's latest drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. See what critics are saying.
ComicBook
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
