Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones
Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
How to watch ‘The Dog Days of Christmas’ movie premiere: Time, Lifetime channel, free live stream
“The Dog Days of Christmas,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., stars Georgia Flood and Ezekial Simat. The story follows the story of Annie who decides to help three stray dogs find permanent homes before heading back to her high-powered career. But plans go awry when she runs into local veterinarian - and her old high school debate partner.
What to watch this weekend: 7 new shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple (Nov. 11-13)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Yellowstone, The Crown and Mythic Quest
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
How to watch tonight’s ‘Law & Order’ shows for free (11/10/22)
“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” return with new episodes on Nov. 10 and will air on NBC at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Eastern, respectively. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream...
How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide
All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ streaming?
The highly anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is finally out in theaters, and fans can’t wait to see how the film closes Phase Four and sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s how you can watch the epic sequel. “Wakanda Forever” is exclusively...
How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ tonight (11/13/22): FREE live stream, time, channel
Only two episodes of the final season of “The Walking Dead” remain. The second-to-last, called “Family,” will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on AMC. LIVE STREAM: AMC on fuboTV (free trial), Philo (free trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling. AMC says, “A swarm approaches the city.”...
‘The Royal Nanny’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream
The Royal Nanny will premiere on the Hallmark Channel Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo or FuboTV. If you’re not sure which streaming service to use, we can break it down for...
Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
What time is the season premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ on TV tonight (11/13/22)?
Finally, the highly-anticipated season 5 of the hit drama “Yellowstone” will debut on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, on Paramount Network. The two-hour season premiere starts at 8 p.m. Paramount says, “John Dutton puts his family and his land first - even as he is sworn in as the governor of Montana.”
`The Watcher' Tops Streaming Viewership In First Week of Release on Netflix
"The Watcher" was the most-watched streamed program in the weekly figures released Thursday by Nielsen, with viewers spending 2.355 billion minutes watching the seven episodes of the first season of Ryan Murphy-produced mystery thriller in the first four days they were available.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Inside Man Before
TV writer Steven Moffat knows how to write smart characters. Not just smart, but brilliant. As co-creator of the popular British series "Sherlock," and the former showrunner of "Doctor Who," it's clear that Moffat has a penchant for geniuses who tend to stand out from the crowd. Now with the Netflix mini-series "Inside Man" Moffat has created an original, suspense-fueled, and twisty thriller that has captured the rapt attention of viewers, putting the series in the top 10 most popular shows on the streaming site following its October 31st premiere.
Shonda Rhimes is leading a group of creators upset by Netflix's new ad-supported tier because it interrupts storytelling, report says
CNBC reported that the Bridgerton series creator expressed her concerns about the new tier to Netflix, which now runs about 2.5 minutes of ads per episode.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
10 TV spinoffs that are better than the original, according to data
10 TV spinoffs that are better than the original, according to data. Networks have a long history of capitalizing on successful TV shows and their built-in fan bases to launch new series featuring familiar characters and settings. This trend goes back to 1955 with the first TV spinoff, "The Adventures of Champion," a 26-episode Western featuring a horse from "The Gene Autry Show."
