BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
BGR.com

26 movies and shows hit Netflix today – these are the 15 best ones

Netflix is making headlines on several different fronts today, from its newly confirmed acquisition of a Seattle-based games developer to a new book out today titled It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO that details a bit of the history and rivalry between HBO and Netflix. As always, there’s also a bevy of new Netflix releases available for subscribers to start streaming today — including everything from movies like Moneyball and Notting Hall to a new season of Top Gear.
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘The Dog Days of Christmas’ movie premiere: Time, Lifetime channel, free live stream

“The Dog Days of Christmas,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., stars Georgia Flood and Ezekial Simat. The story follows the story of Annie who decides to help three stray dogs find permanent homes before heading back to her high-powered career. But plans go awry when she runs into local veterinarian - and her old high school debate partner.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
ComicBook

How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide

All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).
PennLive.com

Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ streaming?

The highly anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is finally out in theaters, and fans can’t wait to see how the film closes Phase Four and sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s how you can watch the epic sequel. “Wakanda Forever” is exclusively...
AL.com

‘The Royal Nanny’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream

The Royal Nanny will premiere on the Hallmark Channel Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo or FuboTV. If you’re not sure which streaming service to use, we can break it down for...
People

Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix.  PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
Looper

Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Inside Man Before

TV writer Steven Moffat knows how to write smart characters. Not just smart, but brilliant. As co-creator of the popular British series "Sherlock," and the former showrunner of "Doctor Who," it's clear that Moffat has a penchant for geniuses who tend to stand out from the crowd. Now with the Netflix mini-series "Inside Man" Moffat has created an original, suspense-fueled, and twisty thriller that has captured the rapt attention of viewers, putting the series in the top 10 most popular shows on the streaming site following its October 31st premiere.
Variety

Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil

Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
News Channel Nebraska

10 TV spinoffs that are better than the original, according to data

10 TV spinoffs that are better than the original, according to data. Networks have a long history of capitalizing on successful TV shows and their built-in fan bases to launch new series featuring familiar characters and settings. This trend goes back to 1955 with the first TV spinoff, "The Adventures of Champion," a 26-episode Western featuring a horse from "The Gene Autry Show."
