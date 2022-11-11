Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State recruits on hand for the Maryland game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff played host to a handful of commits and many recruits Saturday for the Maryland game. The commits on hand included Lamont Payne Jr and Cooper Cousins. Some of the more prominent recruits in attendance were defensive lineman Darien Mayo, defensive tackle Nigel Smith, running back Bud Coombs, linebacker DJ McClary and wide receiver Michael Scott.
Scouting Penn State Bowl Projections
Penn State's New Year's 6 bowl possibilities collected some murk after college football's Week 11 results. But fear not: The Lions have two weeks to continue carving a path to the Rose, Orange or Cotton bowls. Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after...
At this point in a season you need a reason to care; Penn State found it again against Maryland | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Such is the chasm between these two alleged border rivals, it’s honestly amazing Maryland has won two of the nine games in this series during the current Penn State regime. Yesterday’s PSU rout bore the evidence of the difference between them prior to the game even beginning.
Sight and sounds from Penn State-Maryland game: video
The Penn State football team hosted the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off on FOX. For the second year in a row, Penn State would score big in a shutout win over Maryland with a final score of 30-0 similar to last year’s 31-14 victory at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
247Sports
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting class, observations of Willard, Penn State game and more
Maryland basketball signed three players this week, all of them local. Kevin Willard's addition of Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe was Maryland's biggest haul of local players in 15 years. That wasn't lost on athletic director Damon Evans. "I think that's important. You got to have players...
mymcmedia.org
Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Autumn Albright’s goal not enough for West Perry field hockey in loss to Wyoming Area
West Perry’s remarkable run through this field hockey season came to an end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Wyoming Area in the Class A playoffs. The Mustangs finish 18-5 overall.
Upper Marlboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Upper Marlboro. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
4 Mid-Penn field hockey teams move to within a win of playing for state title
A quartet of Mid-Penn field hockey teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. Lower Dauphin knocked off Great Valley, 2-1, in overtime to move to the 3A semifinals. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg defeated Crestwood, 3-2, in overtime, and Palmyra defeated Twin Valley, 5-0, as both of those teams booked 2A semifinal appearances.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
Under fire, Penn State president defends her commitment to diversity and equity
The president of Penn State University on Friday defended her decision to cancel plans for a center dedicated to promoting diversity and equity on campus, and called on the university community to hold her accountable for making progress toward promoting inclusion and representation. “I have had to make, and I’m...
Greenwood field hockey scores big, joins fellow Perry County teams in state playoffs
After a crushing loss to Newport in the district quarterfinals which went into strokes after two overtime periods, the Wildcats went to the consolation round with hopes of still making the state tournament. If any team can pull it off, it is Greenwood, and of course it did.
Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal
EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
Silver Spring, November 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
Wbaltv.com
On-and-off showers move through Maryland, more later tonight
Meteorologist Lowell Melser updates the rain in Maryland, explaining how there will be on-and-off showers through the afternoon with a break by rush hour, then more rain later Friday night. SEVERE STORMS: Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are the story. It doesn't look too bad, but we can't rule out...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
