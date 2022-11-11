ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State recruits on hand for the Maryland game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff played host to a handful of commits and many recruits Saturday for the Maryland game. The commits on hand included Lamont Payne Jr and Cooper Cousins. Some of the more prominent recruits in attendance were defensive lineman Darien Mayo, defensive tackle Nigel Smith, running back Bud Coombs, linebacker DJ McClary and wide receiver Michael Scott.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

Scouting Penn State Bowl Projections

Penn State's New Year's 6 bowl possibilities collected some murk after college football's Week 11 results. But fear not: The Lions have two weeks to continue carving a path to the Rose, Orange or Cotton bowls. Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Sight and sounds from Penn State-Maryland game: video

The Penn State football team hosted the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off on FOX. For the second year in a row, Penn State would score big in a shutout win over Maryland with a final score of 30-0 similar to last year’s 31-14 victory at Capital One Field in College Park, Maryland.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
mymcmedia.org

Second Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County

Fourteen Montgomery County high schools competed in the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Notably, Quince Orchard (11-0) continued its perfect season with its 24-14 victory over Northwest. Class 4A Scores. Quince Orchard 24, Northwest 14. Churchill 27, Gaithersburg 14. Blair 28, Einstein...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal

EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Silver Spring, November 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Severna Park High School soccer team will have a game with Montgomery Blair High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SEVERNA PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

On-and-off showers move through Maryland, more later tonight

Meteorologist Lowell Melser updates the rain in Maryland, explaining how there will be on-and-off showers through the afternoon with a break by rush hour, then more rain later Friday night. SEVERE STORMS: Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are the story. It doesn't look too bad, but we can't rule out...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy