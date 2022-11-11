Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day
Several restaurants are offering free meals and discounts to veterans and active duty military as part of Veterans Day commemorations on Friday. For some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details. Proof of military service may be required. Below is a list of...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November
With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and Wingstop, and the bigger chain dominated almost every category
I ordered chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and brownies from both famous fast-food chains to see which had the best food and value.
Confused Domino's Worker Delivers Pizza to Address Directly Across the Street From His Store
A Domino's employee went viral on TikTok after expressing disbelief at a customer who ordered their meal to be delivered, despite living right across the street from the Dominos location. The clip was posted by @dominos_iceland, which shows the employee receiving an order and raising an eyebrow after checking the...
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco. If you're still reeling from the news that Taco Bell discontinued the Enchirito in 2013, we've got some great news for you: your beloved Enchirito is back and it's coming to menus nationwide starting November 17 through November 30, 2022.
CNET
National Sandwich Day Deals: Where to Get a Free Sandwich and Other Deals This Week
If you need a lunch idea for Thursday, look no further because National Sandwich Day is coming up on Nov. 3. That means you can take advantage of buy one, get one free sandwich deals at locations like McAlister's and Potbelly, so bring a friend or coworker. Some of these...
Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok
We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?Adobe. Confused about when Taco Bell stops serving breakfast? We've got you covered.
Subway New Menu Item Challenges Signature Chipotle and KFC Offers
The fast-food industry is always raising the bar against its competitors working to find a unique angle that it offers consumers over the other fast-food restaurants. Subway has made its name with its freshly baked bread and fresh ingredients for sandwiches. Taco Bell Yum Brands (YUM) serves up a variety of Mexican foods. Yum's Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for fried chicken that is finger licking good. Chipotle Mexican Grill offers fresh ingredients with made to order burritos.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
wealthinsidermag.com
29 Restaurant Chains That Offer Senior Discounts
Are you cooking for fewer people these days? Once the kids grow up and move out, family meals fall by the wayside. For some reason, it’s just not as much fun to cook for one or two people, and you’d much rather eat out or order in. Of...
Veterans Day free food: Deals that vets can get at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme and more
Veteran and active military personnel can get free food and discounts at numerous restaurants and fast food chains on Nov. 11.
